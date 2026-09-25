Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Urges Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. Investors To Act: Class Action Filed Alleging Investor Harm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized investor-rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. and certain of its officers.

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that: (a) sold shares of D&B common stock in the open market during the period from May 13, 2025 through August 26, 2025; (b) exchanged shares of D&B common stock into the August 26, 2025 merger of D&B with affiliates of Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. for $9.15 per share in cash (the“Merger”); and/or (c) held shares of D&B common stock as of the May 9, 2025 Record Date for the special meeting of stockholders and whose shares were voted on, or entitled to vote on, the Merger, and thus were damaged by defendants' violations of Section 14(a) of the Exchange Act. Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/cases/dun-bradstreet-holdings-inc-dnb-class_action_lawsuit.

D&B Case Details

The Complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

(1) the proposed merger was not the product of an ordinary-course strategic review and arm's-length interest in D&B, including because Executive Chairman William P. Foley II had a personal interest in pursuing a quick sale of the Company;

(2) the Proxy omitted Bank of America Securities' valuations of potentially superior alternatives to a whole-company sale;

(3) the Proxy misstated that D&B's Board of Directors had approved downward revisions to the Company's financial projections;

(4) the Proxy failed to disclose long-standing, material ties between Foley and D&B's financial and legal advisors; and

(5) as a result, D&B's March 23, 2025 merger announcement, May 13, 2025 definitive proxy statement, and other solicitation materials were materially false and/or misleading.

What's Next for D&B Investors?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm's site: bgandg.com/cases/dun-bradstreet-holdings-inc-dnb-class_action_lawsuit. or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 917-590-0911. If you suffered a loss in D&B you have until November 10, 2026, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

No Cost to D&B Investors

We, Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC, represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys' fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC for D&B Securities Class Action?

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. More at

"Our practice centers on restoring investor capital and ensuring corporate accountability, which serves to uphold the essential integrity of the marketplace," said Peretz Bronstein, Founding Partner of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC.

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Contact Info

Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or Nathan Miller

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

917-590-0911 | ...

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