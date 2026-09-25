Orion Corporation: Acquisition Of Own Shares During Week 39, 2026
|Date
|Exchange transaction
|Share trading code
|Number of shares
|Average price/ share (EUR)*
|Total transaction value (EUR)
|September 21, 2026
|Buy
|ORNBV
|23,704
|82.2724
|1,950,184.97
|September 22, 2026
|Buy
|ORNBV
|22,639
|83.2528
|1,884,760.14
|September 23, 2026
|Buy
|ORNBV
|23,552
|83.3016
|1,961,919.28
|September 24, 2026
|Buy
|ORNBV
|23,842
|82.5790
|1,968,848.52
|September 25, 2026
|Buy
|ORNBV
|20,000
|83.0657
|1,661,314.00
|Total during week 39/2026
|Buy
|ORNBV
|113,737
|82.8844
|9,427,023.00
*Average price rounded to four decimal places
After these acquisitions, Orion Corporation holds a total of 730,383 treasury shares which all are Class B shares.
On behalf of Orion Corporation
Danske Bank A/S, Finland Branch
Antti Väliaho, Jonathan Nyberg
For more information, please contact:
Tuukka Hirvonen, Head of Investor Relations
Orion Corporation
Tel. +358 10 426 2721,...
Orion Pharma is a globally operating Nordic pharmaceutical company – a builder of well-being for over a hundred years. We develop, manufacture and market human and veterinary pharmaceuticals as well as active pharmaceutical ingredients, combining our trusted expertise with continuous innovation. We have an extensive portfolio of proprietary and generic medicines and consumer health products. The core therapy areas of our pharmaceutical R&D are oncology and pain. Proprietary products developed by us are used to treat cancer, respiratory diseases and neurological diseases, among others. In 2025 our net sales amounted to EUR 1,890 million, and we employ about 4,000 professionals worldwide, dedicated to building well-being.
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