(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Orion Corporation: Acquisition of own shares during week 39, 2026 The share buybacks form part of the share buyback programme that Orion Corporation announced on 27 August 2026. The buyback programme runs from 1 September 2026 until no later than 31 December 2026, and it is executed in compliance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council (MAR) Article 5 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. Orion Corporation's shares have been acquired as follows:

Date Exchange transaction Share trading code Number of shares Average price/ share (EUR)* Total transaction value (EUR) September 21, 2026 Buy ORNBV 23,704 82.2724 1,950,184.97 September 22, 2026 Buy ORNBV 22,639 83.2528 1,884,760.14 September 23, 2026 Buy ORNBV 23,552 83.3016 1,961,919.28 September 24, 2026 Buy ORNBV 23,842 82.5790 1,968,848.52 September 25, 2026 Buy ORNBV 20,000 83.0657 1,661,314.00 Total during week 39/2026 Buy ORNBV 113,737 82.8844 9,427,023.00

*Average price rounded to four decimal places

After these acquisitions, Orion Corporation holds a total of 730,383 treasury shares which all are Class B shares.

On behalf of Orion Corporation

Danske Bank A/S, Finland Branch

Antti Väliaho, Jonathan Nyberg

For more information, please contact:

Tuukka Hirvonen, Head of Investor Relations

Orion Corporation

Tel. +358 10 426 2721,...

Orion Pharma is a globally operating Nordic pharmaceutical company – a builder of well-being for over a hundred years. We develop, manufacture and market human and veterinary pharmaceuticals as well as active pharmaceutical ingredients, combining our trusted expertise with continuous innovation. We have an extensive portfolio of proprietary and generic medicines and consumer health products. The core therapy areas of our pharmaceutical R&D are oncology and pain. Proprietary products developed by us are used to treat cancer, respiratory diseases and neurological diseases, among others. In 2025 our net sales amounted to EUR 1,890 million, and we employ about 4,000 professionals worldwide, dedicated to building well-being.

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