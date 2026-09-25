Law Office Of Rodemer & Kane Named Law Firm Of The Year In Colorado Springs

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Colorado Springs criminal defense firm recognized by the Consumer Ratings Institute for former-prosecutor trial experience

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Law Office of Rodemer & Kane DUI, Domestic Violence and Criminal Defense Attorney, a Colorado Springs criminal defense practice, has received the Law Firm of the Year recognition in Colorado Springs from the Consumer Ratings Institute. The award reflects publicly accessible consumer reviews of the firm among local lawyers.

The firm helps people facing DUI, domestic violence, drug, weapons, and other criminal charges protect their rights and futures. Attorneys Steven Rodemer and Casey Kane began their careers as prosecutors before moving into defense, bringing courtroom experience from both sides of a case. The practice also handles related civil matters, including personal injury and bad-faith insurance claims.

Clients receive tailored defense strategy, free consultations, and flexible payment plans, with offices in Colorado Springs and Durango. The firm emphasizes same-day communication, local knowledge of Colorado Springs courts and procedures, and a trial-ready approach when negotiation is not enough.

With a 5.0-star rating across 479 reviews, Law Office of Rodemer & Kane continues to serve Colorado Springs and Southern Colorado residents seeking criminal defense and related legal counsel.

About Law Office of Rodemer & Kane

Law Office of Rodemer & Kane DUI, Domestic Violence and Criminal Defense Attorney is a Colorado Springs law firm serving clients in criminal defense and civil litigation, with additional presence in Durango. The practice is led by former prosecutors Steven Rodemer and Casey Kane and offers free consultations and flexible payment plans. More information is available at coloradospringscriminaldefense.

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

Steve Rodemer

Law Office of Rodemer & Kane

+1 719-437-7532

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Law Office of Rodemer & Kane Named Law Firm of the Year in Colorado Springs News Provided By Mthd Marketing LLC September 25, 2026, 15:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Insurance Industry, Law, World & Regional



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