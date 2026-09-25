Mclennan County Approves 11.9% Property Tax Rate Increase

O'Connor discusses the recent surge in the McLennan County tax rate.

WACO, TX, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- McLennan County commissioners voted Tuesday, Aug. 25, to adopt a property tax rate of $0.3748 per $100 of taxable value for 2026, up from $0.334805 in 2025. The new rate represents an increase of approximately 11.9%.The increase was approved as commissioners adopted the county's fiscal year 2027 budget. The new budget is expected to generate approximately $12.9 million more in property tax revenue than the previous year, an increase of about 13.7%, according to county records.Taxable property values in McLennan County totaled approximately $29.5 billion for fiscal year 2027, up slightly from approximately $29.3 billion in the current fiscal year.The county's projected total revenue for the coming fiscal year is approximately $159.4 million, compared with about $147 million in the current year. Projected expenditures are approximately $164.9 million, up from about $161.5 million. Commissioners also reduced planned expenditures by approximately $2.8 million as part of the budget process.The tax rate applies to the McLennan County portion of a property owner's tax bill. Other taxing entities, including cities, school districts, and McLennan Community College, set their own property tax rates.Under the new rate, a homeowner with a homestead exemption and the county's median taxable value of $271,968 would pay approximately $1,019 in county property taxes, about $123 more than under the previous rate, according to county figures.“The tax increase approved by McLennan County is regrettable. Texans are already facing a high tax burden, and continued inflation is putting additional pressure on household budgets. Before raising taxes, the government should consider whether it can meet its needs with a lower amount and avoid placing an unnecessary burden on taxpayers,” said Patrick O'Connor, president of O'Connor.The amount an individual property owner pays will vary based on the property's taxable value and any exemptions that apply.About O'Connor:O'Connor is one of the largest property tax consulting firms, representing 185,000 clients in 49 states and Canada, handling about 295,000 protests in 2024, with residential property tax reduction services in Texas, Illinois, Georgia, and New York. O'Connor's possesses the resources and market expertise in the areas of property tax, cost segregation, and commercial and residential real estate appraisals. The firm was founded in 1974 and employs a team of 1,000 worldwide. O'Connor's core focus is enriching the lives of property owners through cost-effective tax reduction.Property owners interested in assistance appealing their assessment can enroll in O'Connor's Property Tax Protection Program TM. There is no upfront fee or any fee unless we reduce your property taxes, and easy online enrollment only takes 2 to 3 minutes.

Patrick O'Connor, President

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McLennan County Approves 11.9% Property Tax Rate Increase News Provided By O'Connor September 25, 2026, 15:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Real Estate & Property Management



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