Rajasthan: Nitin Nabin Urges Youth To Embrace Nation-First Spirit

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Sep 25 (IANS) BJP National President Nitin Nabin on Friday urged young people to avoid shortcuts in life and remain patient and consistent in their efforts, comparing life to a marathon rather than a 100-metre sprint.

Addressing the Yuva Samvad (Youth Dialogue) programme in Jaipur, Nabin said a sprint tests speed, while a long-distance race tests stamina. He advised the youth not to be disheartened by temporary setbacks or failures and to continue working with dedication and perseverance.

He also urged them to adopt the spirit of“Nation First” and contribute to building a Viksit Bharat (Developed India) by 2047.

Nabin stressed that shortcuts may appear to offer quick results but do not necessarily lead to the desired destination. Success, he said, requires dedication, consistency and long-term commitment. He noted the enthusiasm of Rajasthan's youth, evident in their voices, poems and songs during the programme.

“No work should be considered insignificant. Even a small task can become meaningful when undertaken with a broad and positive outlook,” he said.

He posed three questions before the youth: What kind of India do they want to see in the future? What kind of Rajasthan do they want? And what role do they see for themselves as citizens? He emphasised that priorities should be nation first, followed by state or organisation, and then oneself.

Nabin said people celebrate success, but young people can sometimes become discouraged by minor failures. He urged them not to let temporary disappointment lead to harmful decisions or pull them away from their goals.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said politics can offer an opportunity to contribute to the country's direction and development, and urged young people to view public life positively.

Recalling the period around 2012–13, which he described as a time of disappointment among the youth, Nabin said Modi subsequently encouraged young people to believe in themselves and in the country. He added that if India's 1.4 billion people move together towards the goal of a Viksit Bharat by 2047, the objective can be achieved. Quoting Swami Vivekananda, he said:“Arise, awake, and stop not till the goal is reached.”

He also offered another message:“The past is a treasure, cherish it; the present is a struggle, persist in it; and the future is a dream, look forward to it.”

BJP State President Madan Rathore also urged young people to set life goals with the spirit of“Nation First.” He said personal achievement is important, but working for the country and society brings recognition and respect.

Rathore highlighted several schemes and initiatives introduced for youth welfare, education, and employment under the leadership of PM Modi and Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma. He urged youth to understand these schemes so they can benefit from them and help others access assistance.

Rathore said education brings both opportunities and responsibilities. He called upon students to remain connected with social causes and participate in initiatives related to de-addiction, cleanliness and environmental conservation alongside their studies.

During the programme, Nabin interacted with young participants, listened to their views and shared his own experiences and observations.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said PM Modi has worked in accordance with the ideals of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya and B.R. Ambedkar, particularly the principles of Antyodaya, welfare of people experiencing poverty, and public service. Sharma said Modi has consistently worked long hours and remained committed to serving the country.

He identified four groups as key priorities: youth, women, farmers and people experiencing poverty and said their progress would contribute to the development of the country and Rajasthan.

Sharma also asked the youth to understand the situation in India before Modi became Prime Minister, referring to issues including corruption, terrorism, Naxalism, poverty and border conditions.

He said that since Modi became Prime Minister, India has made progress across various sectors, including welfare schemes, development initiatives and efforts to combat terrorism.