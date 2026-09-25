Bengal: NCC Sailing Expedition From Farakka To Kolkata Flagged Off

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Sep 25 (IANS) The multi-district riverine sailing expedition, Hooghly Sankalp – MENU 2026, from Farakka to Kolkata was officially flagged off on Friday. The event was held with full fanfare and grandeur at the Farakka Lockgate Jetty.

NCC cadets from the West Bengal and Sikkim Directorate undertook this annual expedition. Major General APS Chahal, Additional Director General, West Bengal and Sikkim Directorate, NCC, flagged off the expedition in the presence of several distinguished guests and civil-military dignitaries.

In his address, Maj Gen Chahal emphasised that the expedition is more than a traditional sailing journey; it serves as a“floating classroom” where 60 selected cadets will master maritime skills, build character, and foster leadership and teamwork.

Over the next 20 days, the young sailors, comprising both boys and girls, will cover a challenging riverine distance of 410 kilometres down the Hooghly River from Farakka to Kolkata, stopping at seven key locations to carry out community development and social outreach programmes.

During the flag-off ceremony, participants planted 150 saplings as part of the Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam initiative. This impactful green drive was conducted in collaboration with Sanjay Jaisingh, founder of Mithri Mitti Trust, thereby blending adventure with active environmental conservation.

The ADG extended his warm wishes to the sailing team, commending the naval NCC units for their exceptional coordination and meticulous planning. During the stopovers, the cadets will interact with locals, participate in events, and create awareness of several important issues.

During the shore visits, the NCC cadets will also learn more about local culture and customs and spread the message of national integration. The cadets will sail on whaler boats, each accompanied by Navy personnel to guide and assist them as needed.

“Over the next 20 days, the cadets will learn boat-handling skills, navigation techniques and how to work as a team. In a boat, everyone has to work in a coordinated and disciplined manner. As these are sailboats, greater coordination and teamwork will be required,” an official said.

The cadets will also face rain and thunderstorms and negotiate strong currents, adding to the adventure.