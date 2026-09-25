FG Communities Completes Acquisition Of Two Communities On Kerr Lake, NC/VA Border

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Acquisition adds 87 homesites across two communities

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FG Communities, whose mission is to preserve and improve affordable housing by acquiring and operating manufactured housing communities, is pleased to announce the acquisition of two manufactured housing communities on Kerr Lake, which straddles the North Carolina-Virginia border. The two communities together total 87 homesites.

Kerr Lake is one of the largest reservoirs in the Southeast, spanning roughly 50,000 acres and 850 miles of shoreline across the two states. The lake has long been a destination for boating, fishing, and lakeside recreation, and that steady draw supports consistent housing demand in the towns around it. The NC side sits along the I-85 corridor about 50 miles north of Raleigh, giving residents convenient access to jobs in the Research Triangle.

Michael Anise, CEO of FG Communities, said,“Kerr Lake is an established recreational market in the Southeast, and these two communities give us a strong position on both sides of the lake. This is exactly the kind of stable asset we look to add to our portfolio.”

About FG Communities

FG Communities, co-founded by Joe Moglia, Kyle Cerminara, and Michael Anise, is a self-administered, self-managed real estate holding company. The company has a growing portfolio of 99 communities owned, with over 4,500 homesites either owned or under contract to be purchased. FG Communities is committed to improving quality of life and preserving affordable housing for its residents.

Contact:

Michael Anise, CEO

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Source:

FG Communities