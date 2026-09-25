Front-Line Service Is Broken Fixing It Put Waitwell On Canada's Top Growing Companies List

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Calgary-based service operations platform ranked No. 57 out of 375 companies, growing 500% over three years as healthcare centres, campuses, government offices and retailers across the United States and Canada moved to make front-line service work better for people

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WaitWell has been named to The Globe and Mail's 2026 Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies. The company grew 500% over three years by solving a problem most service software ignores: the middle work that keeps staff from serving effectively and efficiently.

Staff at hospitals, campuses and government offices lose hours every day to checking people in, chasing forms, handling transactions and telling someone they have been standing in the wrong line for 20 minutes. WaitWell's platform absorbs those steps so staff can focus on the part only a person can do.









Over the past three years, thousands of service locations across the United States and Canada have bought into that approach as they tackle similar challenges: more people to serve, fewer people to serve them, and a public that expects service to work like everything else on their phone.

"We did not grow by automating people out of service. We grew because we made service better for the staff at the counter, the person in front of them and the admin who has to make resource allocation decisions. That principle is why we are now building AI into the platform, for example, and why we are building it to take work off staff rather than take staff off the floor," said Steve Vander Meulen, WaitWell's CEO and co-founder.

Growth came from two places. WaitWell added new clients across the United States and Canada, including the Nevada DMV, Vancouver Coastal Health, SKIMS and UC Berkeley. Existing clients also widened their use of WaitWell, and that expansion drove a significant portion of the growth. Clients expand by handing over more of their service operations. A client might start with queue management, then add scheduling, then more locations, then more types of service, until the platform shapes how service itself is organized.

GLENTEL shows what this expansion looks like in practice. The Canadian mobile retailer runs WaitWell across its Wireless kiosks in Costco warehouses and The Mobile Shop in Loblaw stores, using the platform to manage appointments, improve in-store traffic flow and deliver a more seamless service experience. Like most of WaitWell's enterprise clients, GLENTEL has continued to expand WaitWell into hundreds more locations.

"At GLENTEL, we are always looking for ways to enhance the customer experience and support our retail teams. WaitWell has been a valuable partner in that effort, helping us streamline appointment management, improve in-store traffic flow, and deliver a more seamless service experience. Their willingness to listen, innovate, and adapt alongside our business has made the partnership especially beneficial. We are proud to work with a Canadian company that shares our commitment to innovation and service excellence," said Tarik Belarbi, Senior Director of Retail Operations, Projects & Customer Service at GLENTEL.

WaitWell has served nearly 45 million people at thousands of locations, saving them more than 12.8 million hours of waiting in total.

About WaitWell

WaitWell is the service operations platform for organizations running front-line service at scale. WaitWell connects the entire service interaction, from the moment a customer decides they need service through to completion, across government, healthcare, higher education and retail. Hundreds of organizations in the United States and Canada use WaitWell to cut wait times and service times, remove booking and check-in hassles, organize staff schedules and reduce walkaways, giving staff time back for the people in front of them.

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.1 million readers every week in our print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.7 million readers in print and digital every issue. Our investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

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