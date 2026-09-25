Manasquan Bank's 13Th Annual Community Day And Days Of Giving

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WALL TOWNSHIP, N.J., Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manasquan Bank continued its hometown tradition with its 13Community Day, held Saturday, September 19, at Squan Plaza in downtown Manasquan. The complimentary celebration welcomed countless families, clients, and neighbors for an afternoon of community fun, featuring carnival games, arts and crafts, food and refreshments, giveaways, and live entertainment from Thunder 106.3.

Community Day is fully funded by Manasquan Bank and brought to life by its colleagues, who help plan and organize this event each year, whose dedication and efforts contribute significantly to its success each year. Their dedication reflects the pride the Bank takes in serving not only as a financial partner, but also a community partner for more than 150 years.

The celebration followed Manasquan Bank's annual Days of Giving program, held September 14th – 18th. Through the initiative, clients were invited to cash in spare change at any Manasquan Bank branch, with the Bank donating an additional 15% of each transaction total to five selected nonprofit organizations. This year's program generated $10,000 in donations, with each organization receiving $2,000 to support its work in the community. The 2026 beneficiaries were the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association, NJ State Firefighters' Association, Tunnel to Towers Foundation, Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), and VetWork – organizations that honor first responders, veterans, and military families in remembrance of the 25th anniversary of September 11th and America's semiquincentennial.

"Community is at the heart of everything we do at Manasquan Bank, and Community Day is a wonderful reflection of that commitment," said Cathy Franzoni, SEVP, Chief Operating Officer of Manasquan Bank. "We love seeing our neighbors come together, enjoy the day and create memories with their families and friends. It is especially meaningful to pair this celebration with Days of Giving, allowing us to recognize and support organizations that do so much for our communities."

Manasquan Bank looks forward to continuing these beloved traditions in the years ahead, bringing people together and strengthening the communities it proudly calls home.

About Manasquan Bank:

Manasquan Bank, a mutual community Bank with consolidated assets over $3.7 Billion, is headquartered in Wall Township, NJ. The Bank has been serving New Jersey residents since 1874 and continues to pioneer the future of Banking with both traditional and digital solutions. The Bank offers a full line of personal & business services, and operates fifteen branch locations throughout Middlesex, Monmouth & Ocean Counties. Manasquan Bank proudly supports community-focused, non-profit initiatives through the Manasquan Bank Charitable Foundation. For more information, visit

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