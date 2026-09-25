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Marimekko Corporation: Repurchase Of Own Shares During Week 39/2026


2026-09-25 11:46:50
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Marimekko Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 25 September 2026 at 6.45 p.m. EEST

Marimekko Corporation: Repurchase of own shares during week 39/2026

Marimekko Corporation has acquired its own shares during week 39 in the Helsinki Stock Exchange as follows:

Trade date Shares Average price / share Total cost
21.9.2026 12,700 9.5713 121,555.51
22.9.2026 12,442 9.6475 120,034.20
23.9.2026 11,788 9.6018 113,186.02
24.9.2026 12,296 9.5415 117,322.28
25.9.2026 13,800 9.5130 131,279.40
Total amount,
week 39		 63,026 9.5735 603,377.41


Marimekko Corporation now holds a total of 196,486 shares including the shares repurchased on 25 September 2026.

On 14 September 2026, Marimekko announced that it will start acquiring the company's own shares based on the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting held on 16 April 2026. The repurchase of own shares is executed in compliance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council (MAR) Article 5 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Details of the transactions are included as an appendix of this announcement.
On behalf of Marimekko Corporation
EVLI OYJ
Aleksi Jalava

Further information:
Anna Tuominen
tel. +358 40 584 6944
...

DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Key media

Attachment

  • MEKKO_Trades_Week_39.xlsx

MENAFN25092026004107003653ID1111716459



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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