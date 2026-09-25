Tiktok Marketing Agency Young With Solutions Earns 3 Renewals After Building Recharge's Gaming Audience From Zero

Recharge's TikTok profile before and after: from 0 followers to 36,900+ followers and 681,800+ likes under Young With Solutions' gaming content strategy.

Young With Solutions used a TikTok marketing strategy to grow Recharge's gaming audience from zero to 36,900 followers, 18.2% engagement, across 3 renewals.

- Timoté Chanut, Founder, Young With SolutionsBROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Young With Solutions is a Brooklyn-based TikTok marketing agency that builds gaming and ecommerce audiences on TikTok through creator-led content and platform-native strategy. The agency built Recharge's TikTok gaming presence from zero followers into a channel with more than 36,900 followers and a single video that passed 2 million views, according to the agency's campaign reporting for the engagement.Recharge, which makes digital gift cards, mobile top-ups, and payment cards available from more than 750 brands, renewed its engagement with the TikTok marketing agency three consecutive times over the course of the partnership.From Zero Followers to Gaming Culture CredibilityRecharge entered TikTok with no followers and no established credibility in gaming culture, a difficult position for a payments brand trying to reach an audience that is quick to spot content that feels like advertising. Young With Solutions built the channel's identity before publishing a single video, then tested content pillars around free games and game news to find what resonated. An early Nintendo Switch giveaway helped establish initial momentum, reaching more than 500,000 views on a single video at zero ad spend, but the agency treated the giveaway as a starting point rather than a repeatable strategy, since novelty-driven content has a natural ceiling.Treating TikTok as a Search Engine, Not Just a FeedThe strategic shift came from a simple observation: for gamers, TikTok increasingly functions as a search engine rather than a passive scroll. Young With Solutions rebuilt Recharge's content strategy around discoverability, producing tutorials, hidden-feature guides, and walkthroughs tied to specific games, including a Pokémon relaunch series and coverage timed to new game launches such as Crimson Desert. Rather than interrupting gaming culture with ads, the content was designed to live inside it.According to the agency's reporting, the approach produced an average of 13,026 views per video against a 5,000 to 10,000 industry benchmark, an 18.2 percent engagement rate against a 3 to 6 percent industry average, and a $0.01 cost per view.Three Renewals and a Framework Built to LastThe partnership's final term produced its highest viewership yet, including two videos that individually passed 1.5 million and 2 million views, which Young With Solutions points to as evidence that the discoverability-based framework compounds over time rather than depending on one-off viral moments. Recharge renewed its engagement with the agency three times before eventually bringing the content framework in-house, where the brand continues producing gaming-culture content tied to new game launches using the system Young With Solutions built.About Young With SolutionsYoung With Solutions is a Brooklyn-based TikTok marketing agency and social commerce growth partner helping brands build audiences and revenue through creator-led content, TikTok Shop, and platform-native strategy. The agency is an official TikTok Marketing Partner and has generated more than $115 million in GMV for its clients. Learn more at youngwithsolutions.

Timoté Chanut

YWS Ventures

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TikTok Marketing Agency Young With Solutions Earns 3 Renewals After Building Recharge's Gaming Audience From Zero News Provided By YWS Ventures September 25, 2026, 15:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail, Social Media



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