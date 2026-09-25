Feng Cha Gives A Fall Favorite A Fresh Twist With New Pumpkin Series

Limited-time lineup featuring Pumpkin Tea Latte, Pumpkin Cafe Latte, and Ube Pumpkin Milk launches nationwide September 26th

RICHARDSON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Pumpkin season is getting the Feng Cha treatment. On Saturday, September 26th, Feng Cha will launch its Pumpkin Series at locations nationwide. The limited-time collection brings the rich, comforting flavors of fall into three drinks: Pumpkin Tea Latte, Pumpkin Cafe Latte, and Ube Pumpkin Milk.Each drink offers a different way to enjoy a seasonal favorite. The lineup brings pumpkin together with tea, coffee, and ube, giving guests something familiar to look forward to and something new to discover. Crafted with Feng Cha's signature creativity and quality, the series is designed to bring warmth and seasonal excitement to every visit.“Pumpkin is one of those flavors people wait for all year, and we wanted to put our own spin on it,” said Dessie Brown, Jr., Director of Marketing at Feng Cha.“Whether you're drawn to tea, coffee, or ube, there's a way to make this season your own at Feng Cha.”“Pumpkin Just Got Better” is the theme of this year's launch, which began with an exclusive first taste at Feng Cha's Coppell location on September 5th. More than 100 creators, influencers, loyal customers, and friends of the brand gathered to try the drinks ahead of their public release.To celebrate the launch, guests who buy any Pumpkin Series drink on Saturday, September 26th, can get any second drink for 50% off at Feng Cha locations nationwide. The offer is available for one day only.The Pumpkin Series will be available nationwide for a limited time.About Feng ChaFounded in 2017, Feng Cha is a rapidly growing premium boba beverage franchise offering handcrafted beverages, fresh ingredients and a modern café experience. With locations throughout the United States and continued nationwide expansion through franchising, Feng Cha is committed to delivering exceptional products while creating meaningful connections within the communities its franchisees proudly serve.

Dessie Brown, Jr.

Feng Cha

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Feng Cha Gives a Fall Favorite a Fresh Twist with New Pumpkin Series News Provided By Feng Cha September 25, 2026, 15:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Food & Beverage Industry



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