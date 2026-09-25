Sivakarthikeyan's Film With Director Ramkumar Balakrishnan Goes On Floors With Traditional Pooja

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Sep 25 (IANS) Popular Tamil actor Sivakarthikeyan's next film, which is being directed by Ramkumar Balakrishnan, went on floors with a traditional pooja ceremony here in the city on Friday.

The film, which is yet to be titled, is tentatively being referred to as #SK27 and is being produced by well known production house Sathya Jyothi Films.

Sharing a video clip of the inaugural function on its social media handles, the popular production house wrote, "A powerful start to a promising story. #SK27 begins with a pooja. On floors today. Starring @sivakarthikeyan. A film by @ramkumar_dir. Produced by @sathyajyothifilms. @kayadu_lohar_official @omdop #TGThyagarajan #SendhilThyagarajan @arjun1on @saisiddharth @kalai_editor #ARajesh @praveenraja @stevenkumar_action @appoo_dir @teamaimpro @pro_barani @themugdigital."

The film will feature Kayadu Lohar, who has been making waves with her performances in the superhit films 'Dragon' and 'Immortal', as the female lead opposite Sivakarthikeyan.

Apart from Sivakarthikeyan and Kayadu Lohar, the film is likely to feature popular comedians Sudhakar and VTV Ganesh among others. Sources say character artistes George Maryan and Babloo Prithviraj too are likely to be seen in pivotal roles in the film.

On the technical front, the film will have cinematography by one of the best in the business, Om Prakash, and editing by Kalaivanan, who was also the editor of Sivakarthikeyan's blockbuster film, 'Amaran'. Costumes for the new film are to be designed by Praveen Raja while stunts in the film are to be choreographed by Steven Kumar.

Sources close to the unit of the film say that the first schedule of the film, which began in Chennai on Friday, will be for a period of 10 to 15 days.

For the unaware, director Ramkumar Balakrishnan, who is directing this film, is best known for having directed the superhit Tamil film 'Parking' which walked away with three National Awards including the award for Best Screenplay and The Best Regional Movie (Tamil) at the 71st National Film Awards.