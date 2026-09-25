UP Govt Focuses On Connecting Gram Panchayats With Modern Amenities

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Sep 25 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Panchayati Raj Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar on Friday emphasised connecting Gram Panchayats with modern amenities and accelerating rural development schemes, while instructing officials to meet targets within the stipulated timeframes and maintain the quality of development work.

He issued the instruction while reviewing departmental schemes launched in the state.

Rajbhar said the benefits of schemes implemented in Gram Panchayats must be visible to villagers on the ground, rather than existing only on paper.

During a meeting at the state's Vidhan Bhavan, officials reviewed the progress of various Panchayati Raj Department schemes, budget-related tasks, and ongoing development activities in Gram Panchayats.

Seeking updates on the schemes' status, the Panchayati Raj Minister directed officials to monitor progress regularly and ensure timely implementation.

Utilisation of funds and necessary actions regarding the establishment of Faecal Sludge Treatment Plants (FSTP) under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin) Phase-2 was also reviewed during the meeting. The meeting emphasised effectively conducting Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) activities on sanitation in rural areas and raising public awareness about cleanliness.

Moreover, the provision of solar-powered high-mast lights in Gram Panchayats with populations exceeding 2,500-under the 'Mukhyamantri Gram Saur Yojana'-was also a key agenda of the meeting. Officials were instructed to expedite efforts to promote clean energy use alongside improved lighting in public spaces.

Officials also reviewed the expansion of digital facilities in Gram Panchayats, funded through state, central, and supplementary budgets. These initiatives include setting up digital libraries and Aadhaar service centres, as well as providing smart mobile phones to Gram Panchayat Secretaries to facilitate the smooth execution of official duties.

OP Rajbhar directed officials to ensure digital libraries have books, furniture, electronic equipment, and digital study materials. According to the UP government, the objective is to connect rural students and youth with modern learning resources and to expand digital facilities at the panchayat level.

The Minister also reviewed handpump verification, water-quality activities, and the progress of geo-tagging, and instructed officials to ensure transparency and quality in these tasks and to make effective use of available resources.

Maintaining that Gram Panchayats are the most crucial units of rural development, Rajbhar said: "Therefore, the actual benefits of every scheme implemented at the panchayat level must reach the villagers."

The UP Minister directed officials to pay special attention to regular scheme reviews, work quality, and adherence to prescribed timelines.