Congress Protest In Chandigarh Demanding Removal Of Gyanesh Kumar

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Sep 25 (IANS) Hundreds of Congress workers staged a protest here on Friday, demanding the removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar for allegedly subverting and sabotaging the electoral process.

The protestors raised slogans against Kumar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, alleging collusion to undermine elections.

Punjab Pradesh Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, addressing the demonstration, said evidence was emerging daily of how compromised the CEC was and how much he was colluding with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to“steal elections.”

He added,“This has never happened in the history of the country. What is seen to be an electoral victory is actually theft of elections (vote-chori).”

Warring cited Haryana and Maharashtra, claiming nobody believed the BJP could win there after losing badly in the parliamentary elections just months earlier.

He alleged that the 2024 parliamentary elections were also rigged.

Warring reiterated that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Punjab must be scrapped, calling it an instrument to disenfranchise genuine voters suspected of not supporting the BJP.

He said upcoming assembly elections in Punjab must be held on the previous rolls used during the parliamentary elections.

He also accused the CEC of denying first-time voters their rights by making registration virtually impossible, saying strict conditions in Form 6 were“humanly impossible” to fulfil.

“This is just an attempt to deny the younger generation, the Gen Z, their franchise as the BJP is convinced they will never vote for it,” he said.

Former Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said LoP Rahul Gandhi had been warning for three years that the Election Commission of India was working in collusion with the BJP to rig elections.

Randhawa said both the BJP and the ECI had been exposed before the people, causing immense damage to the credibility of elections.

Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa said the SIR exercise should be stopped in its present form. He stressed that before deleting any name, the voter must be informed, contacted, and allowed to verify identity and eligibility.

“Every proposed deletion must be properly verified, and the person concerned must have an opportunity to establish their eligibility,” Bajwa said.