AFSPA Extended In Manipur For Six Months, 13 Police Stations Exempt

AFSPA Extended in Manipur for Six Months

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday extended the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA), 1958, in the entire state of Manipur, excluding the areas falling under the jurisdiction of 13 police stations of five districts, declaring the state as a "disturbed area" for a period of six months with effect from October 1, 2026.

The 13 police stations excluded from AFSPA are Imphal, Lamphel, City, Singjamei, Patsoi, Wangor, Porompat, Heingang, Irilbung, Thoubal, Bishnupur, Nambol and Kakching. These police stations come under the Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Bishnupur, and Kakching districts in Manipur.

State's Security Situation Reviewed

The decision follows a fresh review of the law-and-order situation in the state. The extension will remain in force till March 31, 2027, unless withdrawn earlier. This decision follows a comprehensive review of Manipur's security situation conducted in consultation with key stakeholders.

Officials noted that the state continues to experience heightened tensions due to ongoing ethnic violence, including intermittent gunfire in fringe areas, especially between Bishnupur and Churachandpur, as well as Imphal East, Kangpokpi, Imphal West, and Jiribam. Insurgent groups have reportedly been involved in violent acts in these regions.

The imposition of AFSPA in the entire Manipur, excluding areas falling under the jurisdiction of 13 police stations, is intended to enable coordinated operations by security forces aimed at stabilising the region and curbing insurgent activity. It is noted that the situation continues to remain volatile amidst ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur, and intermittent firing in violence-prone areas continues in the fringe areas of Bishnupur-Churachandpur, Imphal East-Kangpokpi-Imphal West and Jiribam districts, with several instances of active participation of insurgent groups in heinous acts of violence.

Details of the MHA Order

After review of the law and order situation in the state of Manipur, the MHA order mentions that the Central government is of the opinion that "in exercise of the powers conferred by Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 (28 of 1958), the entire State of Manipur, excluding the areas falling under the jurisdiction of the following 13 (thirteen) Police Stations of 5 districts, is declared as a 'disturbed area' for a period of six months with effect from October 1, 2026, unless withdrawn earlier."

What is AFSPA?

AFSPA grants special powers to armed forces deployed in“disturbed areas", including authority to conduct operations and arrest without warrant, with legal immunity for actions taken in good faith.

Extension of AFSPA in the entire Manipur is part of ongoing efforts by the Central government to restore lasting peace in the state, where ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo since May 2023 has claimed more than hundreds of lives and displaced thousands of people. (ANI)

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