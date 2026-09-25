Lili Reinhart Wants To Adapt Lesbian Vampire Story, Studios 'Afraid'

Actor Lili Reinhart has revealed that she is trying to adapt a novella about lesbian vampires for the screen, but said she has struggled to find a studio willing to take on the project, according to Deadline.

Struggle to Find a Studio

Reinhart, who is currently promoting Prime Video's adaptation of Ali Hazelwood's 'The Love Hypothesis', teased the project during an interview with Hits Radio without revealing the title of the book.“People are too afraid to make that,” Reinhart told Hits Radio.“So, if you work at a studio and are watching this video, I don't know why you wouldn't make that in this day and age. That's what I'm trying to do.” The actor did not disclose which novella she is attempting to adapt. However, the revelation has prompted speculation that the project could be an adaptation of Irish author Joseph Sheridan Le Fanu's 1872 gothic novella 'Carmilla', as per the outlet. 'Carmilla' follows a young Austrian woman who becomes the focus of the titular vampire, and is widely associated with early vampire fiction featuring a lesbian relationship.

Current and Past Projects

Reinhart's comments come as she promotes 'The Love Hypothesis', the Prime Video adaptation of Hazelwood's bestselling novel. In the film, Reinhart plays PhD student Olive, who enters into a fake relationship with professor Dr. Carlsen, played by Tom Bateman, as they navigate their theories about love, according to Deadline.

Reinhart also serves as an executive producer on the adaptation, which is directed by Claire Scanlon and written by Sarah Rothschild. The actor has previously taken on executive producer duties on projects including 'Chemical Hearts' (2020), 'Look Both Ways' (2022) and 'American Sweatshop' (2025).

While Reinhart has not confirmed the identity of the novella behind her latest adaptation effort, she made clear that she is actively trying to bring the lesbian vampire story to the screen and is appealing to studios to consider the project, according to Deadline.

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