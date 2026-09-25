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Nepal: Kathmandu Flood ALERT! Bagmati River Overflows World News


2026-09-25 11:45:44
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Kathmandu is on high alert as the swollen Bagmati River overflows its banks following persistent heavy rainfall, threatening low-lying riverside communities. Meanwhile, major highways linking Kathmandu with the rest of Nepal-including the Prithvi Highway, BP Highway and Kanti Lokpath-remain blocked by landslides. Long-distance transport vehicles are stranded along the roads as authorities face major disruption across key routes.

MENAFN25092026007385015968ID1111716434



AsiaNet News

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