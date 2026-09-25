XRP, Solana Lead Crypto Majors With Bitcoin Stuck Below $85K, BTC ETF Inflows Turning Positive For 2026



The broader crypto market gained about 2% over the past 24 hours, putting total market capitalization back in sight of $3 trillion.

Solana's price rallied to touch $120 for the first time in eight months. Crypto analyst Ted Pillows said Bitcoin needs to reclaim $85,300 to establish a stronger uptrend.

Ripple's XRP (XRP) and Solana (SOL) led gains among the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization on Friday morning as Bitcoin (BTC) struggled to hold the $84,000 mark.

XRP's price rallied by as much as 5.4% in the last 24 hours to around $1.50, while Solana's price gained around 4% to touch $120 for the first time in eight months. Both were among the top trending tickers on Stocktwits at the time of writing.

Solana price performance year-to-date on September 25 as of 10:15 a.m. ET | Source: Koyfin

Retail sentiment around XRP rose to 'extremely bullish' from 'bullish' territory over the past day, while sentiment around Solana trended in the 'bullish' zone.

XRP retail sentiment on September 25 as of 10:15 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

The overall cryptocurrency market rose around 2% in the last 24 hours, looking to recapture the $3 trillion mark. Bitcoin's price edged 0.3% lower in the last 24 hours to trade at around $83,900. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the apex cryptocurrency remained in the 'bullish' zone over the past day.

Bitcoin ETF Inflows Add Support To Crypto Rally

BTC retail sentiment on September 25 as of 10:15 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Recent spot Bitcoin ETF flows have provided another source of support for the broader crypto market, recording six consecutive days of inflows and turning positive for 2026. At one point in July, these ETFs were down $5.8 billion in net outflows for the year. Now, year-to-date, inflows stand at $800 million.

Nearly $4 billion of those inflows have come in since U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's August announcement of increased bond purchases, a liquidity management tool rolled out amid surging bond yields to multi-year highs.

However, at $800 million, net inflows for the year remain significantly smaller than the $35.2 billion in 2024 and the $21.4 billion in 2025.

BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) recorded a $162.63 million net inflow on Thursday, according to SoSoValue data. WisdomTree's Bitcoin Fund (BTCW) was the largest reported outflow, with $4.02 million leaving the fund.

XRP, Solana ETFs See Steady Inflows

ETF demand has also extended beyond Bitcoin, with both XRP and Solana products recording fresh inflows. XRP ETFs attracted $14.89 million on Thursday, bringing cumulative net inflows to about $1.76 billion. Solana ETFs saw an even larger net inflow of $32.81 million, bringing cumulative inflows to about $1.52 billion.

The steady inflows come after the recent market volatility around the failed CLARITY Act and the Federal Reserve's September rate decision.

Bitcoin Faces Key Test Near $85,000

With Bitcoin still below $85,000, traders are watching whether the largest cryptocurrency can regain the levels needed to confirm a broader recovery.

ITC founder and CEO Benjamin Cowen said in a post on X that the weekly Bitcoin close could help set the tone for the fourth quarter (Q4). He said a sustained move above the May high would strengthen the bullish case, while a move back below that level could point to a failed breakout. Bitcoin had hit a peak of around $82,800 in May.

Source: @benjamincowen/X

Crypto analyst Ted Pillows similarly said Bitcoin needs to reclaim $85,300 to establish a stronger uptrend, arguing that moves below that level could continue to attract liquidity-driven trading.

Source: @TedPillows/X

Solana has outperformed Bitcoin this year, with Bitcoin's price down nearly 5% year-to-date and Solana's price dipping around 3.5%. XRP, meanwhile, has fallen more than 14% since January.

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