Defense Ministry Leadership Observes Training Activities As Part Of Exercise (PHOTO/VIDEO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The leadership of the Ministry of Defense observed training activities as part of the“Power of Unity – 2026” joint military exercise conducted in Azerbaijan with the participation of military personnel from three countries.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

First, at the joint headquarters established as part of the exercise, the leadership was briefed on the decisions of the command staff regarding the planning and conduct of joint operations.

Then, at the field hospital deployed in the exercise area, Minister of Defense Colonel General Z.Hasanov was briefed that the mobile field hospital, equipped with modern medical equipment for providing Role 2 medical support in accordance with NATO standards, was fully ready to receive patients and wounded personnel.

The Defense Ministry's leadership then got acquainted with the social and living conditions provided for the exercise participants and visited the dormitory and dining facility.

It was reported that all necessary conditions were created in the exercise areas for the effective conduct of the exercise and the proper organization of servicemen's leisure time.

In the end, the Minister of Defense got acquainted with the venue of the joint operations, observed the training activities for the exercise, and gave relevant instructions to the exercise commanders.

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