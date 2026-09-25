NCMS Selects Avathon Government For Top Award In 2026 CTMA Technology Competition

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ANN ARBOR, Mich., Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Center for Manufacturing Sciences (NCMS) is excited to announce that, has been selected as the winner of the 2026 Commercial Technologies for Maintenance Activities (CTMA) Technology Competition, a highly selective annual contest that identifies the most innovative maintenance and sustainment technologies relevant to DoW operations.

The winning technology, Digital Maintenance Advisor: Prescriptive AI to Operationalize Nondestructive Inspection, was awarded as the top innovation among a field of 36 entries for delivering the most impactful and mission-relevant solution. It comprises an AI-powered software tool that integrates inspection data, maintenance records, and technical guidance into a unified decision-support framework to address common sustainment challenges.

The three finalists, selected in August, gave dynamic presentations on September 24 to showcase their technologies for attendees at the 2026 CTMA Partners Meeting in Jacksonville, FL. The judging committee for the contest included senior maintenance and sustainment leaders from across the military Services, military agencies, and NCMS.

After accepting the award, Art Sellers, President and General Manager for Avathon Government, Inc., said "Our technology is important because it transforms readiness for our maintainers, across the industry and defense. It means so much to be recognized by this community, especially with what CTMA has brought to readiness. I'm honored to be recognized for the work my great team has done."

Avathon Government's unique tool accelerates maintenance decision-making and improves execution that results in faster return to mission-capable status. Demonstrated results include up to a 30% reduction in troubleshooting time. It utilizes a comprehensive data layer to optimize maintenance scheduling and tasking, avoiding rework, resolving conflicts in support equipment, and closing gaps in work package data. By guiding maintainers through optimized workflows, it improves consistency, enhances safety, and reduces dependence on scarce subject matter experts. Additionally, it requires no new hardware and integrates into existing maintenance workflows without disrupting current inspection or maintenance processes. Its modular architecture allows flexible integration with legacy systems while accommodating variations in data quality.

NCMS has awarded Avathon Government, Inc., $100,000 in support funding to be provided toward a future CTMA project, enabling them to conduct further demonstrations for the DoW. For more information on the CTMA Technology Competition, visit: . To learn more about the two other finalists:



Gelsight Inc. - Modulus Extended: Quantitative 3D Surface Inspection Inside Bores, Pipes, and Tanks Titomic USA, Inc. - Titomic Kinetic Fusion: Solid-State Cold Spray for Rapid Defense Sustainment

as well as details on all 36 entries, see the competition booklet here: .

About NCMS

NCMS is a cross-industry technology development consortium dedicated to improving the competitiveness and strength of the US industrial base. The nonprofit leverages a network of industry, government, and university partners to develop, demonstrate, and transition innovative technologies efficiently, with less risk and lower cost. NCMS enables world-class companies to work effectively with other members on new opportunities-matching highly capable companies with the providers and end users who need their innovations and technology solutions. The NCMS network benefits from an accelerated progression of idea creation through execution. Learn more at , at NCMS's LinkedIn, and at @ncmsmfg.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: Media Contact: Pam Hurt, NCMS Chief Communications Officer...