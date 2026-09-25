Safetyco Ranks No. 69 On The Globe And Mail's 2026 Ranking Of Canada's Top Growing Companies

ONTARIO, CANADA, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SafetyCo is pleased to announce it has ranked No. 69 on the 2026 Report on Business magazine ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies. SafetyCo earned its place with 389% revenue growth from 2022 to 2025 and is listed in the Health Care & Wellness category.Canada's Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies based on three-year revenue growth. The recognition reflects SafetyCo's continued expansion as an integrated provider of workplace safety solutions across Canada. Through specialized teams in training, consulting, safety staffing and rescue, SafetyCo helps organizations access practical expertise through one growing national company.“We're incredibly proud of what our team has built and grateful to everyone whose hard work has played a part in getting us here. This is a milestone worth celebrating, but it's also just one step in a much longer journey. We're building SafetyCo to be the safety partner companies can count on for everything they need to protect their people. There's a lot more to come.” said Mark Ferrier, Co-Founder, SafetyCo.SafetyCo's growth has been supported by their team delivering services each day, and by clients that continue to trust the company with the safety of their people and workplaces.“This milestone is a reflection of how far we've come, but our focus is on where we're going. We set out to do things differently in safety, and we're excited to keep building, innovating and raising the bar for companies across Canada.” said Pablo Vallejo, Co-Founder, SafetyCo.Canada's Top Growing Companies is an editorial ranking launched in 2019 to celebrate the achievements of businesses across Canada. Companies voluntarily complete an in-depth application process and must meet the program's revenue requirements to qualify. In total, 376 companies earned a spot on the 2026 ranking.The full list of 2026 winners, along with editorial coverage, is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine and online.“Our annual ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies celebrates the innovation, ambition and resilience of businesses across the country, and we're always excited to share as many of these standout stories as we can, including insight from the entrepreneurs themselves on how other companies can succeed, too,” said Dawn Calleja, editor of Report on Business magazine.“The Globe and Mail congratulates the winners of Canada's Top Growing Companies 2026 on this exceptional achievement,” said Andrew Saunders, president and CEO of The Globe and Mail.“Each of these organizations has shown an extraordinary ability to adapt, innovate and grow amid ongoing change. Their achievements reflect the ingenuity and determination of Canadian entrepreneurs and business leaders who are helping shape the future of our economy.”Learn more about SafetyCo at safetyco. View the full ranking and methodology in The Globe and Mail.About SafetyCoSafetyCo is a leading Canadian provider of integrated safety solutions. From training and consulting to safety staffing and rescue services, SafetyCo helps organizations build safer workplaces and protect their people through practical, accessible and expert-led support. Learn more at safetyco.About The Globe and MailThe Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion through independent journalism since 1844. Its award-winning coverage spans business, politics and national affairs. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

Jackie Hougham

SafetyCo

+1 289-926-6256

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SafetyCo Ranks No. 69 on The Globe and Mail's 2026 Ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies News Provided By SafetyCo September 25, 2026, 15:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



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