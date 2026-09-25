Health Check-Up Camp Organised At BJP's Central Office Under 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyaan'

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 25 (IANS) A large-scale free health check-up camp was organised at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Central Office in the capital on Friday under the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan', a nationwide month-long campaign marking 25 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in public life.

At the health camp, many party office staff and their family members underwent comprehensive health check-ups by reputed doctors and medical experts from across the country and received necessary medication and medical advice.

The health check-up camp, inspired by PM Modi's vision for public service and 'Arogya Bharat' (Ayushman Bharat initiative), sought to address the health concerns of party functionaries, educate them about the importance of fitness, and motivate them to adopt a healthy lifestyle.

Many senior party functionaries, including BJP national Vice-President Lal Singh Arya, party national General Secretary (Organisation) B. L. Santosh, national secretary Swadesh Singh, Delhi and Haryana organisation general secretary Pawan Rana, national office secretary Mahendra Pandey, party's national media coordinator Ashish Usha Agrawal, office superintendent Sarvendra Kumar, along with all party support staff, participated in the health camp.

With enthusiastic participation from office employees and their family members, the medical experts offered important advice. They guided them on healthy lifestyle practices, contributing to the realisation of the Prime Minister's resolve of 'Fit India' and 'Aarogya Bharat'.

Many office support staff praised the initiative and said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP has brought a spirit of public service and sensitivity, beyond its political role, and this has made every member of the organisation feel valued and taken care of.

Notably, the Seva Sankalp Abhiyaan is a month-long campaign organised across the country by the BJP to observe and link PM Modi's long years of public life with the spirit of 'seva'.

As the Prime Minister formally completes 25 years in office on October 7, 2026 (since becoming Gujarat CM), his role of 'Pradhan sevak' and 'jan seva' (public service) is set to take centre stage, with the party seeking to portray this as governance coupled with public service.