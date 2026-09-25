Centre Extends AFSPA In 'Disturbed Areas' Of Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh By Six Months

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi/Imphal, Sep 25 (IANS) The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) extended the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958, for another six months in most parts of Manipur, several districts of Nagaland, and certain districts of Arunachal Pradesh, officials said on Friday.

According to three separate notifications issued by the MHA, the further extension of the special law would be effective from October 1.

The AFSPA, which gives armed forces operating in the notified disturbed areas sweeping powers to search, arrest, and open fire if they deem it necessary for the“maintenance of public order”, was extended on Thursday for six more months in the entire state of Manipur, excluding the areas falling under the jurisdiction of the 13 police stations of five districts – Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Bishnupur, and Kakching.

Of the total 16 districts in Manipur, these five districts are located in the Imphal Valley region.

Manipur has been devastated by the ethnic violence between the majority Meitei and the minority Kuki-Zo-Hmar tribals since May 3, 2023. After the prolonged ethnic violence, which claimed over 260 lives since May 2023, Manipur came under President's rule on February 13, 2025, four days after Chief Minister N Biren Singh, who was heading the second BJP-led government, resigned on February 9. The President's Rule was withdrawn after Yumnam Khemchand Singh took over as the Chief Minister on February 4 this year.

Officials in Imphal said that the MHA notification was issued after the review of the law and order situation in the state,in exercise of the powers conferred by Section 3 of the AFSPA, 1958.

Another MHA notification said that the AFSPA has been extended in nine districts of Nagaland -- Dimapur, Niuland, Chumoukedima, Mon, Kiphire, Noklak, Phekm, Peren and Meluri and 21 police stations in five other districts – Kohima, Mokokchung, Longleng, Wokha and Zunheboto - with these areas declared 'disturbed areas' for a period of six months.

Another MHA notification said that the AFSPA has also been extended in Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts in Arunachal Pradesh and the areas falling within the jurisdiction of Namsai, Mahadevpur and Chowkham police stations in Namsai district of the state, bordering Assam, and declared these areas as a 'disturbed area' for a period of six months with effect from October 1.

The law and order situations of the areas of Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh, where the AFSPA has been extended, were also reviewed by the government.

Many organisations in Manipur, including the Manipuri Students' Federation (MSF), the Nupi Khunai-Yairipok, and the Meira Paibis, and other Northeastern states have been off and on agitating, demanding withdrawal of the AFSPA from their states.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma earlier said that the MHA has lifted the AFSPA from many parts of his state. The AFSPA was originally imposed across Assam in 1990, during a peak in insurgent activities led by the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA). Since then, it has been renewed every six months, with periodic reviews leading to the gradual exclusion of certain areas based on the prevailing security situation.

With significant improvement in the security situation, the AFSPA was lifted from Tripura in 2015, Meghalaya in 2018, and Mizoram in the 1980s.