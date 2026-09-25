CJP, AAP Are Hand In Glove: Delhi BJP Chief

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 25 (IANS) Delhi BJP President Harsh Malhotra said on Friday that the Cockroach Janata Party and the Aam Aadmi Party are hand in glove.

It is becoming increasingly clear that CJP is a party built solely and exclusively on AAP funding, he said.

Malhotra said ever since AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal called for the resignation of the Chief Election Commissioner, CJP leaders, who entered politics by raising the issue of students' rights and launched agitations allegedly with AAP's money, have also started threatening protests demanding the resignation of the Chief Election Commissioner.

The Delhi BJP President said that Kejriwal fully understands that he and the leaders of his AAP have lost credibility, and that is why he is misusing the new faces of CJP leaders.

Malhotra said that it is now clear that CJP is the student or youth wing of the AAP. Whether it is Dipke or Das, they should understand that their violence and agitation at Jantar Mantar, supported by the AAP and criminals, have been exposed, and they will no longer mislead the youth of the country.

Earlier, Malhotra led party colleagues in paying floral tributes at a ceremony organised at the National Office Extension on the birth anniversary of revered Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya.

As the chief speaker, National Organiser V. Satish delivered an extensive address on the life and thoughts of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya. State General Secretary Vishnu Mittal conducted the programme.

On the occasion, National leaders B. L. Santosh, Shiv Prakash, V. Satish and Nagendra, Delhi BJP Organisation General Secretary Pawan Rana, National Secretary Jaiprakash, Delhi Government Ministers Parvesh Sahib Singh, Ashish Sood and Ravindra Indraraj, MPs Manoj Tiwari, Yogendra Chandolia and Bansuri Swaraj, senior BJP leaders O. P. Babbar and Mool Chand Chawla, along with several senior BJP leaders and office-bearers, paid floral tributes to the statue of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya.

Speaking on the occasion, Malhotra said that Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya's life remained dedicated to national service, organisational development, and uplifting those at the last rung of society.

By giving the nation the ideas of Integral Humanism and Antyodaya, he gave Indian politics and public service a new direction.

He believed that the true objective of development is to ensure that facilities and opportunities reach the last person in society.

Malhotra said that the ideas of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya continue to inspire BJP workers to work consistently in the national interest and towards public service.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the spirit of Antyodaya is gaining prominence in the Central Government's welfare schemes and in efforts to empower the poor, deprived and vulnerable sections of society, he said.