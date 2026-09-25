Bengal: List Of Reserved Wards For Seven Poll-Bound Civic Bodies To Be Announced Next Month

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Sep 25 (IANS) The list of reserved wards for seven poll-bound urban civic bodies in West Bengal will be announced next month.

The notification announcing the reserved wards for the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) and the Howrah Municipal Corporation (HMC) will be issued on October 7.

Meanwhile, the notification declaring the reserved wards for five other municipalities, Haldia in East Midnapore district, Dhupguri in Jalpaiguri district, and Kalimpong and Kurseong in Darjeeling district, will be issued on October 6.

The decision was taken after a meeting of West Bengal State Election Commissioner Krishna Gupta with the district magistrates concerned on Friday afternoon.

It is learnt that the meeting also discussed targets for completing the elections for these seven civic bodies. As per the plan, notifications for the polls might be announced either on October 27 or October 28, soon after Durga Puja. The elections are likely to be held either on November 28 or November 29, after the festive season. The tentative date for counting and announcement of results is December 2.

Voting will be held in 6,301 booths across these seven civic bodies.

Meanwhile, the terms of the current boards of 112 more urban civic bodies in the state will expire in the first quarter of 2027. The biggest challenge for the new government and the State Election Commission will be to complete elections for 127 municipalities within the next nine months.

Currently, 15 urban civic bodies across 12 districts of West Bengal lack elected municipal boards. Administrators run municipal services in these civic bodies.

Notable among them is the Howrah Municipal Corporation, where no elections have been held for the last 13 years. The last election was held in 2013, and its term ended in 2018.

Since the formation of the new Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state government in West Bengal, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has been emphasising the need to move the election process forward quickly at the administrative level.

Soon after the new Cabinet was formed, State Municipal Affairs and Urban Development Minister Agnimitra Paul met the Chief Minister to discuss the polls for these civic bodies.