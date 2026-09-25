Azerbaijan Digitizes State Geological Information Fund Database - Official

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Active work is underway to digitize the database of the State Geological Information Fund, Azerbaijani Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Rashad Ismayilov said at the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum in Baku today, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

He said reliable supplies of critical minerals have become an important condition for economic security. The energy transition, electric mobility, artificial intelligence and digital infrastructure are increasing demand for new materials.

"The development of solar and wind power facilities, batteries, electricity grids and modern industrial equipment is directly linked to the availability of mineral raw materials. Therefore, today's discussion serves both the future of industry and the establishment of reliable partnerships between countries.

Geopolitical tensions, export restrictions and the concentration of supplies among a limited number of sources are of particular concern on the global agenda. The International Energy Agency's (IEA) 2026 assessment shows that the concentration of processing capacity in a limited number of countries and price volatility weaken supply security. In these circumstances, alongside new deposits, investment in processing capacity, technology and alternative transport routes is also important.

"Azerbaijan's approach is based on long-term cooperation, efficient use of resources and mutual benefit," the minister said.

Ismayilov noted that more than 1,000 mineral deposits have been registered in Azerbaijan as a result of geological exploration conducted to date.

"In particular, metal ore deposits identified in Azerbaijan's Lesser Caucasus, Nakhchivan and Balakan-Zagatala regions provide an important basis for assessing the country's critical mineral raw material potential. The fact that deposits such as Filizchay, Kharkhar, Goydag and Demirli are at different stages of study and development requires a separate scientific and economic approach to each project.

Azerbaijan is ready to responsibly develop its critical mineral potential, create added value domestically and contribute to the resilience of global supply chains. Our main expectations from the forum are precisely the introduction of modern approaches in the mining industry, the establishment of reliable and long-term partnerships, and increased investment in the sector, including in the liberated territories," he added.

The second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum is being held in Baku. The two-day forum is organized by the Ministry of Economy and its subordinate Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), with The European House–Ambrosetti as its strategic partner.

The plenary and panel sessions at the forum will address strategic topics including the Middle Corridor, energy and green transition, artificial intelligence and digital transformation, infrastructure, industry and free economic zones, critical raw materials, agribusiness, financial cooperation, small and medium-sized business development, tourism, and investment in real estate and human capital.