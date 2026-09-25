RM Gallery To Open In Phoenix With 10-Artist Inaugural Exhibition And New Scholarship For ASU Art Student

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Founded by Rose Marie Stremel-Mell, RM Gallery opens November 14 with a mission to bring collectors and community together while supporting emerging artists.

- Rose Marie Stremel-MellPHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- RM Gallery, a new fine-art gallery founded by Ms. Rose Marie Stremel-Mell, will open in Phoenix on Saturday, November 14, 2026, with an inaugural exhibition featuring 10 artists and a new scholarship initiative intended to support an art student at Arizona State University's Herberger Institute of Design and the Arts.The inaugural exhibition, Reimagining a Legacy: Honoring the Artistic Inspiration of Arizona's Native Son, brings together Billy Schenck, Gary Ernest Smith, Indigo Blue, John Bell, Kris Kollasch, Mark Henderson, Mel Abert, Ray Dewey, Steve Latimer and Thomas Breeze Marcus. The exhibition will remain on view through December 12.For Rose Marie, the opening of RM Gallery is both deeply personal and forward-looking. Her vision began following the death of her husband, acclaimed Arizona artist Ed Mell, when artists and friends began sharing stories with her about the ways Ed had inspired them. Those conversations became the foundation for the gallery's first exhibition and helped shape Rose Marie's vision for a gallery that celebrates artistic influence while giving back to future generations.“I wanted to create a gallery that gives back and carries forward the legacy of my late husband, Ed Mell in a way that continues to enrich the arts,” said Rose Marie.“This first exhibition grew from the stories artists and friends shared with me about how Ed inspired them. Bringing these artists and their stories together felt like the right way to begin.”The opening also introduces a philanthropic component central to Ms. Stremel-Mell's plans for RM Gallery: the RM Stremel-Mell Scholarship for Art Business Impact. Rose Marie has pledged 10 percent of each gallery sale to the scholarship fund, with the first scholarship intended to be awarded to an art student from Arizona State University's Herberger Institute for Design and the Arts beginning in Fall 2027.“My purpose for RM Gallery is to carry on a legacy that will enrich the arts,” Rose Marie said.“The scholarship gives us a way to look forward, and to invest in an emerging artist and help carry Ed's spirit of generosity into the next generation.”Surrounding the public opening and inaugural exhibition, RM Gallery will also host several private collector events, providing additional opportunities for collectors to experience the gallery and connect with its artists and community. Collectors interested in receiving information about upcoming private events and viewing opportunities may contact RM Gallery at....The public opening of Reimagining a Legacy: Honoring the Artistic Inspiration of Arizona's Native Son will take place Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at RM Gallery, 2337 N. 10th St., Phoenix, AZ 85006. The exhibition will remain open through December 12, 2026. During the exhibition, RM Gallery will be open Fridays and Saturdays from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., with additional visits available by appointment.About RM GalleryRM Gallery is a new Phoenix fine-art gallery founded by Ms. Rose Marie Stremel-Mell. Through exhibitions, artist storytelling, collector programming and a commitment to giving back, RM Gallery seeks to connect artists, collectors and the community while supporting future generations of artists. The gallery opens November 14, 2026, with its inaugural exhibition, Reimagining a Legacy: Honoring the Artistic Inspiration of Arizona's Native Son.Media, Collector and Private Event Contact:Rose Marie Stremel-Mell...(602) 338-8531

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RM Gallery to Open in Phoenix with 10-Artist Inaugural Exhibition and New Scholarship for ASU Art Student News Provided By RM Gallery September 25, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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