Latin America's Largest Nickelodeon-Themed Water Park, Aqua Nicktm Riviera Maya, Is Now A Certified Autism Centertm

- Miguel Diaz, Aqua NickTM Park Manager

PLAYA DEL CARMEN, QUINTANA ROO., MEXICO, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Aqua NickTM Riviera Maya, Latin America's largest Nickelodeon-themed water park located within Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Riviera Maya, earns the Certified Autism CenterTM (CAC) designation from the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES). To earn this designation, at least 80% of guest-facing staff completed specialized autism and sensory training, allowing them to offer better support and understanding for autistic and sensory-sensitive guests and their families, reinforcing Aqua NickTM Riviera Maya's commitment to creating inclusive and memorable experiences for every visitor.

In addition to staff training, IBCCES also conducted an onsite review of Aqua NickTM Riviera Maya to develop sensory guides and provide additional recommendations, further enhancing guest experience and accessibility.

"Achieving this recognition represents a significant milestone that reflects our organization's unwavering commitment to service excellence and the dedication of our team members in delivering exceptional guest experiences," says Miguel Diaz, Aqua NickTM Park Manager. "Every member of our staff plays a vital role in anticipating and responding to the diverse needs of our visitors with professionalism, empathy, and care."

Diaz continues, "At Aqua NickTM Riviera Maya, our mission is to create extraordinary and memorable experiences by combining world-class attractions with outstanding guest service. While our innovative facilities provide the setting for unforgettable family entertainment, it is the passion, expertise, and continuous training of our team that truly distinguish the guest experience. This recognition celebrates a culture of excellence in which every interaction contributes to creating safe, welcoming, and joyful moments that exceed guest expectations and reinforce our commitment to the highest standards of the attractions industry."

IBCCES autism and accessibility training helps water parks and resorts create more welcoming and inclusive experiences for every guest. By equipping team members with the knowledge and confidence to support autistic and sensory-sensitive visitors better, parks can improve guest satisfaction, strengthen staff preparedness, reduce barriers to participation, and build lasting trust with families seeking accessible attractions.

"Aqua NickTM Riviera Maya has already built an extraordinary destination where families can create lasting memories together, and this certification ensures even more families can confidently enjoy those experiences," says Myron Pincomb, IBCCES CEO & board chairman. "By becoming a Certified Autism CenterTM, Aqua NickTM Riviera Maya is demonstrating that accessibility can be seamlessly integrated into world-class entertainment, helping more autistic and sensory-sensitive guests experience the excitement, creativity, and fun that make this destination truly unique."

To further support autistic and sensory-sensitive guests, Aqua NickTM Riviera Maya offers a variety of accessibility accommodations, along with trained and certified staff, including sensory toys, a designated calm zone, and preferred attraction lines to help create a more comfortable and enjoyable experience for all visitors.

For 25 years, IBCCES has been a leader in providing autism, sensory, and neurodiversity training and certification for professionals worldwide, including those in healthcare, education, public safety, travel, and corporate sectors. As the only credentialing board offering these programs, IBCCES provides training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, along with long-term support, continuous learning, onsite reviews, and renewal requirements to ensure continued growth and lasting impact.

To further support inclusivity efforts, Aqua NickTM Riviera Maya is featured on the IBCCES Accessibility AppTM, which is free to download. This app provides individuals with a variety of disabilities real-time guidance on certified destinations, sensory-inclusive spaces, and tailored recommendations. By connecting users to accessible locations worldwide, the app helps ensure seamless, enjoyable experiences for everyone.

IBCCES also provides access to resources such as AccessibilityCertified and AutismTravel, which are free online tools for families that list certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the sites has met IBCCES certification requirements.



###

About Aqua NickTM Riviera Maya

Aqua NickTM Riviera Maya is Latin America's largest Nickelodeon-themed water park, located within Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Riviera Maya in Quintana Roo, Mexico. Designed to deliver an immersive family entertainment experience, the park combines innovative water attractions, iconic Nickelodeon storytelling, and world-class hospitality in a safe, vibrant, and tropical environment.

The park features more than 20 water attractions, including the signature Soak Summit slide tower, interactive children's play areas, wave and activity pools, adventure and lazy rivers, premium cabanas, dining venues, retail experiences, and live entertainment featuring Nickelodeon's beloved characters. Every aspect of the guest experience is designed to inspire connection, fun, and unforgettable family memories.

Committed to operational excellence, Aqua NickTM Riviera Maya maintains the highest standards of safety, cleanliness, accessibility, and guest service through continuous employee training and a culture focused on exceeding guest expectations. By combining exceptional attractions with personalized hospitality, Aqua NickTM has established itself as one of Mexico's premier family water park destinations and a benchmark for immersive themed entertainment in Latin America.



About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the fields of autism, neurodiversity, and accessibility – IBCCES provides a series of certification programs that empower professionals to be industry leaders and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. For 25 years, IBCCES has been a global leader, setting the industry standard in autism and cognitive differences training. IBCCES works in over 125 countries and provides training in 8 languages, and its programs have been recognized around the world as the leading benchmark in training and certification.

In addition to individual certification programs, IBCCES partners with cities, destinations, and organizations on initiatives like the Certified Autism DestinationTM (CAD) and Autism Certified CityTM (ACC), ensuring autistic and sensory-sensitive residents and visitors feel welcomed and safe. Destinations that achieve the CAD designation have completed a specialized program that ensures a multitude of recreation, hospitality, and entertainment organizations have completed an autism and sensory-sensitivity training, certification, and IBCCES facilities review process. The ACC designation expands on that program and includes IBCCES training and certification for the public safety, education, healthcare, and workplace sectors.

IBCCES also created the Accessibility App, AutismTravel, and AccessibilityCertified – free resources for individuals with a variety of neurodiversities and disabilities, listing certified locations and connecting individuals to other resources and each other.

Meredith Tekin

IBCCES

+1 904-508-0135

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

X

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Latin America's Largest Nickelodeon-Themed Water Park, Aqua NickTM Riviera Maya, is now a Certified Autism CenterTM News Provided By IBCCES September 25, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Travel & Tourism Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.