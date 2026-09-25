Collective 54 Announces New Awards For AI-Native Boutique Professional Services Firms

Collective 54, the first community exclusively for founders of boutique professional services firms in NAICS 54.

Five new categories recognize member firms that re-engineered how they market, sell and deliver using AI. Winners are named at the Reunion in October.

- Jeff Klaumann, President, Collective 54DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Collective 54 will present five new awards to member firms at its annual Reunion in Fort Worth on October 26 and 27. Each one recognizes a boutique professional services firm that used AI to change how the firm operates, everything from sales to delivery to operations, and can show the result in its own numbers.Boutique professional services firms have grown the same way for decades. Add people, bill more hours. AI breaks that link. The firms re-engineering how they market, sell and deliver using AI are gaining margin and capacity while their competitors are still hiring. Collective 54 exists to help founders of these firms make that change, and these awards recognize the ones who have already made it.The awards refer to a firm's Era. Collective 54's Era Framework describes three ways a professional services firm produces work. In an Era 1 firm, people deliver it, and growth means hiring. In an Era 2 firm, technology helps people work faster, but people still deliver. In an Era 3 firm, AI delivers the work and people supervise the judgment. Most boutique firms sit between Era 1 and Era 2 today. The framework is published at era-framework.The five awards:Firm of the Year. The member firm that made the most complete move to the AI-Native standard across the whole business, from sales through delivery to operations, measured against its diagnostic, its annual operating plan and its scorecard.The Leap. The firm that advanced a full Era in twelve months.Exit of the Year. The member founder who successfully closed the sale of their firm this year.Runs on Its Numbers. The firm that runs on its numbers. Diagnostics complete, dashboards live, and decisions that trace back to data.AI-Native Firm of the Year. The firm that rebuilt how it markets, sells and delivers using AI, and can prove the gain in margin or in capacity."Every one of these awards goes to a firm that changed how the work gets done," said Jeff Klaumann, President, Collective 54. "Not a firm that talked about AI. A firm that changed how it operates, everything from sales to delivery to operations, and has the margin or the capacity number to show for it. That is what an AI-Native boutique firm looks like, and these are the founders who got there first."Winners are identified from what member firms actually did over the year. Members run their firms on diagnostics, annual operating plans, scorecards and dashboards inside Co-Founder, Collective 54's AI. A firm's own numbers are what put it in contention.Collective 54's ecosystem partners will present the awards, putting the advisors, technology providers and bankers who serve boutique professional services firms on stage alongside the founders they work with.The awards are presented at the Member Recognition Dinner, where Collective 54 recognizes members' contributions to the community through the year. The Reunion runs October 26 and 27 at Hotel Drover in Fort Worth, Texas, and is capped at 150 attendees.About Collective 54Collective 54 is the mastermind community for founders and executives of boutique professional services firms. Collective 54 is the authority on helping those firms become AI-Native, and named the category: the AI-Native Boutique Firm. An AI-Native Boutique Firm is a firm where AI delivers the work and people supervise the judgment, so growth no longer depends on billable hours and headcount.Collective 54 membership provides three things. Methodology: the proven ways to run an AI-Native boutique firm, from client acquisition to pricing to delivery to exit. Technology: Co-Founder, Collective 54's AI, which puts that methodology to work inside the member's firm. Capacity: Collective 54 staff who operate Co-Founder on a member's behalf and hand back finished work.Members are founders, owners, and equity-holding executives of firms with 10 to 250 employees and $5 million to $50 million in revenue. Every member firm is in NAICS 54, the professional services code Collective 54 is named for. NAICS 54 spans nine sub-verticals, and Collective 54 serves all nine: legal services, accounting and tax, architecture and engineering, specialized design, IT and software development, management consulting, scientific research and development, advertising and public relations, and other professional and technical services. Collective 54 has a few hundred members across North America.Founders join Collective 54 to make more money, make scaling easier, and make an exit achievable. Sixty-one Collective 54 members have sold their firms since early 2020, for just over $3.5 billion in total value.Learn more about how Collective 54 works: what-is-collective-54/Listen to the Pro Serv Podcast: podcast/Follow us on LinkedIn:#Collective54 #ProfessionalServices #AINative #BoutiqueFirm #EraFramework #Reunion2026

Jeff Klaumann, President

Collective 54

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Collective 54 Announces New Awards for AI-Native Boutique Professional Services Firms News Provided By Collective 54 September 25, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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