DigitalGuider

90% Consumers Want AI Disclosure

AI Use Can Affect Purchase Intent

DigitalGuider shares insights from Clutch's AI Social Media Trust Report, highlighting growing consumer concerns around undisclosed AI-generated social content.

- Leo Dias, SEO Director at DigitalGuiderSHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sheridan, WY, September 2026 -- DigitalGuider, a digital marketing agency, recently analyzed Clutch's AI Social Media Trust Report and shared insights on growing concerns about undisclosed AI-generated social content. The report found that consumer acceptance of AI-generated social media posts depends heavily on business transparency and proper disclosure.The report by Clutch, based on 601 consumers in August 2026, shows that 86% of respondents have seen AI-made posts on social media. It also shows that 53% of buyers are less likely to purchase from a brand once they know it uses AI in its social media content.Almost 90% of consumers believe brands and creators must clearly disclose when their content is created using AI.Data from Clutch shows that 64% of consumers trust a brand less if AI content makes a product look like something it is not. Also, 71% would doubt a real influencer's review if they found out AI helped write or create it.Notably, 42% of respondents feel positively about AI when companies use it to teach or educate them. Utilizing high-quality content marketing helps brands create useful, educational content audiences can trust.This data confirms that consumer acceptance of AI increases when clear value is delivered, particularly in simplifying complex topics. However, brands must remember that people quickly lose trust when companies use these tools to misrepresent what they sell or change the facts.At the same time, social media optimization helps brands balance helpful AI tools with real human connection. By using these technologies responsibly, companies can share posts that build a stronger bond with their followers.In light of these findings, DigitalGuider urges businesses to be transparent about their use of AI in social media content and to disclose it to their audience. This can help build trust with consumers and help audiences understand the role AI plays in the content they consume.To help small businesses keep their customers' trust, DigitalGuider suggests these steps:. Disclosing when AI tools are used to write or create posts.. Sharing genuine customer reviews, highlighting real employees, and using unedited, original photos.. Maintaining the authentic personality and voice of the team or founder.DigitalGuider points to human teams as still playing a central role in this process, handling final editing, fact-checking, and authenticity checks, with social media managers applying these steps to confirm accuracy before content goes live.In conclusion, DigitalGuider's analysis of Clutch's AI Social Media Trust Report highlights trust as difficult to build and easy to lose, and advises that transparency helps protect businesses from sudden shifts in technology and public expectation while helping convert casual visitors into repeat customers. DigitalGuider recommends that businesses treat transparency and human review as part of their digital marketing strategy.For more information about Digital Guider and its services, or to schedule a free consultation regarding the Google Indexing API update, visit .About DigitalGuiderDigitalGuider is a US-based digital marketing agency specializing in online reputation management, content marketing, and AI-driven campaigns. It helps small and medium businesses compete by using new ideas and proven strategies across different industries.

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DigitalGuider's Take on Clutch's AI Social Media Trust Report News Provided By Digital guider September 25, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry



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