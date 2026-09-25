Stephen Shaya, M.D. Elevated To Commander Of Merit Of The Imperial Order Of Our Lord Jesus Christ

Stephen Shaya, M.D. pictured with H.E. PhDr. Don Marco de Guadamillas y Cortés, Marquis of Saint Catherine, Grand Chancellor of the Imperial House of Brazil and its Dynastic and Religious Orders, at the United Nations in New York, following Dr. Shaya's el

Stephen Shaya, M.D. pictured with H.E. PhDr. Don Marco de Guadamillas y Cortés, Marquis of Saint Catherine, Grand Chancellor of the Imperial House of Brazil and its Dynastic and Religious Orders, at the United Nations in New York.

The official breast star insignia of Commander of Merit of the Imperial Order of Our Lord Jesus Christ, presented to Stephen Shaya, M.D., by the Imperial House of Brazil.

UNITED NATIONS, NY, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Stephen Shaya, M.D., Executive Servant Leader at J&B Medical and Managing Director of Akkad Holdings, has been elevated to the rank of Commander of Merit of the Imperial Order of Our Lord Jesus Christ, one of the most esteemed decorations in the world.The distinction was bestowed by the Imperial House of Brazil in recognition of Dr. Shaya's outstanding dedication and continued support of the House, its institutions, and its projects. With this elevation, Dr. Shaya is currently the only Commander of Merit of the Order, marking an exceptional advancement within an institution whose traditions are rooted in centuries of Christian history, chivalry, faith, and service.Dr. Shaya was previously invested as a Knight of Merit of the Imperial Order of Our Lord Jesus Christ during a solemn ceremony at the Private Papal Residence in Italy. Dr. Shaya is one of two who received membership as a Knight of Merit. His elevation to Commander of Merit recognizes his continued commitment to the Imperial House and his work across humanitarian service, philanthropy, healthcare, international collaboration, and faith-based initiatives."The elevation of Dr. Shaya to Commander of Merit is an expression of our profound appreciation for his exceptional dedication to the Imperial House of Brazil and to the principles of service upon which the Imperial Order of Our Lord Jesus Christ is founded. His continued support of our institutions and projects, together with his humanitarian, philanthropic, and faith-based commitments, represents precisely the spirit that this distinction seeks to honor. As the only current Commander of Merit of the Order, Dr. Shaya occupies a position of singular distinction within its living tradition. We are honored to recognize his service and look forward to the continued strengthening of the bonds of friendship and cooperation that unite us,“ said H.E. PhDr. Don Marco de Guadamillas y Cortés, Marquis of Saint Catherine, Grand Chancellor of the Imperial House of Brazil and its Dynastic and Religious Orders.“I receive this honor with tremendous gratitude and an even greater sense of responsibility,” said Dr. Shaya.“For me, recognition like this has never been about a title. It is about what we are called to do with the opportunities we have been given. This history reminds us that service is something passed from one generation to the next, and the greatest way we can honor those who came before us is by living those values today - serving with humility, building bridges, and leaving something meaningful for those who will come after us. I am deeply grateful to the Imperial House of Brazil for this trust, and I hope to honor it by continuing to live the principles of People, Purpose, and Paying It Forward.”The Imperial Order of Our Lord Jesus Christ traces its heritage through the Order of Christ established in 1319 following the suppression of the Knights Templar. In Portugal, King Denis worked with the Papacy to preserve the Templar tradition, leading Pope John XXII to establish the Military Order of Christ. The Order later became closely associated with Portugal's Age of Discovery, with its distinctive Cross of Christ appearing on ships traveling across Africa, Asia, and eventually to Brazil.Following Brazil's independence from Portugal, Emperor Dom Pedro I instituted the Imperial Order of Our Lord Jesus Christ on December 7, 1822, carrying this centuries-old chivalric and Christian tradition into the Empire of Brazil.The Order is widely regarded as one of the most esteemed orders in the world and as the only living branch preserving the Templar legacy, carrying more than seven centuries of Christian history and tradition. The Imperial Order of Christ from Brazil is the only surviving Order of Christ that has maintained uninterrupted continuation since its foundation in 1319; when it traveled to Brazil and gained independence from the Portuguese branch under a papal bull, it was placed under the protectorate of the Imperial Family and has survived to this day, consistently maintaining a minimum of two to three living members. There are only 50 members globally, with membership traditionally reserved for nobility or a Bishop or Cardinal. Dr. Shaya's elevation to Commander of Merit represents a further distinction within this rare and historic institution.###About the Imperial Order of Our Lord Jesus ChristThe Imperial Order of Our Lord Jesus Christ is the Portuguese successor to the Knights Templar and the only living branch preserving the Templar legacy. Rooted in chivalric tradition and Christian service, the Order recognizes individuals whose lives embody faith, honor, and humanitarian purpose.About Stephen Shaya, M.D.Stephen Shaya, M.D., is a globally recognized healthcare leader, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and faith-driven servant leader whose life's work reflects an unwavering dedication to compassion and stewardship. Guided by a deep commitment to serving others, Dr. Shaya has devoted his career to expanding access to care, fostering collaboration, and empowering communities worldwide. He often reflects his grandmother's favorite quote from Mother Teresa:“Not all of us can do great things. But we can do small things with great love.”About Akkad HoldingsAkkad Holdings is the family office of Stephen Shaya, M.D., whose family owns J&B Medical, a global healthcare conglomerate and best-in-class medical supply distribution company providing innovative solutions to customers worldwide. Founded in 2017 by Dr. Shaya, Akkad Holdings was created to align strategy and capital with philanthropy and purpose across a global portfolio of companies. The firm invests in sectors including healthcare, life sciences, technology, and sustainable development. Through strategic partnerships with family offices, sovereign investors, and innovators, Akkad supports ventures that create measurable impact and enduring value worldwide. Guided by its core principles-People, Purpose, and Paying It Forward-Akkad Holdings continues to build a legacy rooted in service, stewardship, and sustainable impact.About J&B MedicalJ&B Medical is a recognized market leader in healthcare focused on enhancing quality of life, improving clinical outcomes, and reducing healthcare costs for consumers and businesses. Its services include insurance-covered and emergency-medical supplies, retail-at-home and veterinary products, and medical technology solutions. J&B Medical is a nationally certified Women's Business Enterprise.

Elizabeth Randolph

Ozline LLC

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