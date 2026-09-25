True North K-12 Announces The Addition Of Dr. Bill Roach As Director Of School Leadership & Business Development

Dr. Bill Roach, Director of School Leadership & Business Development

True North K-12

True North's education arm welcomes a new Director of School Leadership & Business Development for True North K-12.

- Dr. Bill RoachSPARTANBURG, SC, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. William "Bill" Roach brings more than 34 years of education leadership to True North. He began his career in 1992 as a teacher and coach in Greenville County Schools, rising to assistant principal and then principal of Berea High School. His career since has spanned nearly every seat in public education: principal and executive director of Greer Middle College Charter High School, Assistant Superintendent of Administration for the School District of Pickens County, and Superintendent of Union County Schools from 2016 to 2020. "I have spent four decades in South Carolina education building relationships and educating tomorrow's leaders," Dr. Roach says. "What attracted me to True North is that its leadership lives its values, every time I saw them, they were the same people, never putting on a facade."He went on to serve as State Director for the Carolinas at Charter Schools USA, where he was also founding principal of Berkeley Preparatory Academy, before joining the Charter Institute at Erskine, where he most recently served as Deputy Superintendent - supporting school boards and school leaders across the state's largest network of charter schools. Dr. Roach holds a BA in Political Science and an MA in Educational Leadership and Administration from Furman University, and an Educational Specialist degree and PhD in Educational Leadership and Administration from the University of South Carolina. Among his recognitions, he was named Educator of the Year by the Greenville Association of School Resource Officers in 2008, selected for Class #23 of the SLEI Principal Program, and elected President of the 3A Classification for the SC High School League in 2010.*School Leadership Support: serving as the primary leadership partner and coach for principals and directors of contracted schools.*School Performance & Accountability: monitoring academics, enrollment, operations, and compliance to strengthen school outcomes.*Board Governance Support: guiding charter school boards through selection, development, and effective governance.*School Start-Up & Expansion: leading opening-readiness for new and growing schools.*Business Development: growing True North K-12 's pipeline of school and facility opportunities across the region.Please join True North K-12 in welcoming Dr. Bill Roach. The company looks forward to the depth of experience and steady leadership he brings to its education mission. Outside of work, Dr. Roach enjoys spending time with his family.About True North K-12: True North K-12 is the education arm of True North, funding, developing, and operating charter school facilities and partnering with school communities across the Southeast to bring high-quality educational opportunities to their students.About Elevate: Elevate, part of the True North, provides finance, accounting, and managed services to businesses and schools - including Elevate Educational Services, which supports charter schools across South Carolina with financial leadership, reporting, and operational support. Learn more at elevatemanagedservices.About True North: True North is a commercial real estate developer and construction company with 60 years of combined experience providing clients with innovative solutions that positively change how they design, build, and finance projects. A company built on values, True North is dedicated to building communities, enriching lives, and delivering unparalleled value.

Joseph Fawole

True North Companies

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True North K-12 Announces the Addition of Dr. Bill Roach as Director of School Leadership & Business Development News Provided By Publify Press September 25, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Education, Real Estate & Property Management



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