Ashburn, Virginia State Farm Agent Surpasses 325 Five-Star Google Reviews By Making Insurance Personal Again

Jacob Ayubi, State Farm Agent and owner of Jacob Ayubi State Farm Agency in Ashburn, Virginia.

State Farm Agent Jacob Ayubi works from his laptop while spending time with his family, reflecting the personal approach behind his Ashburn, Virginia insurance agency

Jacob Ayubi State Farm in Ashburn, VA surpasses 325 five-star Google reviews by making insurance personal again. #AshburnVA #StateFarm

- Jacob AyubiASHBURN, VIRGINIA, VA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Jacob Ayubi, a State Farm insurance agent in Ashburn, Virginia, has surpassed 325 five-star Google reviews, a milestone he attributes to his team's focus on personal service, responsiveness and building long-term relationships with customers.At a time when insurance customers increasingly interact with apps, automated systems and call centers, Ayubi and his team have focused on something more traditional: making insurance personal again.“Insurance is incredibly personal,” said Ayubi.“People call us when they're buying their first home, adding a teenage driver, purchasing a new car, protecting their family or dealing with something that just went wrong. They deserve to talk to someone who knows them and genuinely wants to help.”Jacob Ayubi State Farm Agency is located in Ashburn, Virginia and serves approximately 4,000 customers with auto, homeowners, renters, life, business and other State Farm insurance products.Ayubi specifically credits his Executive Assistant, Michelle Kampwerth, with helping the agency maintain its personal approach as the business has grown.“Michelle is a huge part of what makes our agency work,” Ayubi said.“She knows our customers, she cares about them, and she shares my belief that when a customer needs something, we take care of it.”SAME DAY IN, SAME DAY OUTThat belief has developed into a simple service standard within the agency:“same day in, same day out.”Whenever possible, customer requests received by the agency are handled the same business day rather than being left until the following day. Exceptions include transactions requiring underwriting review, approval or additional information outside the agency's control.“If a customer needs something from us today and we have the ability to get it done today, there's no reason it should be sitting here tomorrow,” Ayubi said.“It sounds simple, but it has become a huge part of our culture.”That responsiveness has also helped the agency develop relationships with mortgage lenders and other professionals who may need insurance documentation quickly to keep real estate transactions moving toward closing.“When a lender is trying to get a family to the closing table, sometimes they don't have three or four days to wait for insurance,” Ayubi said.“They know they can call our office and we're going to do everything we can to get what they need completed that day, assuming it doesn't require underwriting review.”FROM FIRST CARS TO FERRARISThe agency has also developed experience helping customers insure luxury, exotic and high-value vehicles and works with automobile dealerships throughout the region. The Jacob Ayubi State Farm Agency has been featured in a Ferrari of Washington publication, reflecting the agency's connection to Northern Virginia's luxury and exotic automobile community.Ayubi says the same service standards apply regardless of what a customer is insuring.“Whether it's someone's first car, their family home or a Ferrari, the person on the other end of the phone deserves the same level of attention,” Ayubi said.“The value of the car might change. The way we treat the customer doesn't.”RECOGNITION IN ASHBURNThe 325-review milestone follows additional recognition for the agency. Ayubi was named Best State Farm Agent in Ashburn, Virginia by BusinessRate in both 2025 and 2026, adding to the agency's growing local reputation.For consumers searching for a highly reviewed State Farm agent in Ashburn, Virginia, Ayubi says the hundreds of customer reviews provide something more meaningful than traditional advertising.“You can advertise all day long, but what your customers say about you carries much more weight,” Ayubi said.“Having more than 325 people take the time to publicly share a five-star experience with our office is something Michelle, our entire team a

Jacob Ayubi

Jacob Ayubi State Farm

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Ashburn, Virginia State Farm Agent Surpasses 325 Five-Star Google Reviews by Making Insurance Personal Again News Provided By Jacob Ayubi State Farm September 25, 2026, 15:02 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Insurance Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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