Medical Marketing Whiz Recognized With Healthcare Digital Marketing Excellence Award 2026

Lori Werner accepts marketing award for Medical Marketing Whiz

Healthcare Digital Marketing Excellence Award

Healthcare marketing agency earns recognition following a decade of specialized digital marketing for doctors and medical spas

- Lori WernerRYE, NY, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Medical Marketing Whiz, a healthcare digital marketing agency specializing in women's health, longevity medicine, functional medicine, and aesthetics practices, has been recognized with the Healthcare Digital Marketing Excellence Award at the Great Companies Global Business Awards 2026. The recognition comes as the company enters a new chapter following its acquisition by Ascend Point, a healthcare marketing holdings company.The award acknowledges Medical Marketing Whiz for its decade-long commitment to healthcare-specific digital marketing, patient education strategies, and sustained client relationships within the medical and wellness space. Founded in 2016 by Lori Werner, the agency has built its reputation on understanding the unique marketing requirements of healthcare providers and the patients they serve.Healthcare marketing presents challenges distinct from other industries. Physicians and medical practices must build trust, communicate complex medical information in accessible ways, respect the nuanced nature of healthcare decision-making, and connect the right patients with appropriate specialists. For ten years, Medical Marketing Whiz has operated at this intersection of healthcare expertise, patient education, and digital marketing strategy.The company offers a comprehensive suite of marketing services tailored specifically for healthcare providers. These services include website development, Answer Engine Optimization, search engine optimization, email marketing, social media marketing, pay-per-click advertising, webinars, events, and book publishing for doctors and medical spas. This full-service approach allows Medical Marketing Whiz to serve as a complete marketing partner for practices seeking to grow their patient base while maintaining the professionalism and credibility essential to healthcare communication.The recent acquisition by Ascend Point marks a significant evolution for Medical Marketing Whiz. Ascend Point now owns both Medical Marketing Whiz and SERP Dental, bringing together two leading agencies in healthcare marketing under one umbrella. This strategic combination positions both agencies to leverage shared resources, expanded capabilities, and complementary expertise across medical and dental marketing.Lori Werner remains Founder and Chief Marketing Whiz of Medical Marketing Whiz, with responsibility for driving the company's continued growth. The acquisition opens new possibilities for collaboration between the medical and dental sectors, an area Werner sees as particularly promising for patient care."Healthcare marketing is about helping patients find the right care. This recognition reflects our team's dedication to that mission," said Lori Werner, Founder and Chief Marketing Whiz of Medical Marketing Whiz.Werner envisions bringing together doctors and dentists to collaborate on overall patient care through cross-collaborations including events and webinars that address the oral-systemic health link. This connection between oral health and overall wellness represents an emerging area of patient education that the combined resources of Medical Marketing Whiz and SERP Dental are well-positioned to address.The education-first marketing philosophy that has defined Medical Marketing Whiz remains central to its approach. The agency focuses on helping patients access information before making healthcare decisions, positioning practices as trusted resources rather than simply advertising services. This philosophy has contributed to client relationships extending nine years or more, according to company figures.Medical Marketing Whiz has reported growth from one million dollars to 1.7 million dollars in revenue, with the company on pace to reach two million dollars. This trajectory reflects both the growing recognition among healthcare providers that specialized marketing expertise matters and the agency's ability to deliver measurable results for its clients.Werner brings more than twenty years of experience in healthcare and medical device sales to her role leading Medical Marketing Whiz. She is also the author of Anti Aging and Longevity Marketing, available on Amazon, and speaks at leading medical and aesthetics conferences including AMMG, The Medical Spa Show, and other industry events. This combination of hands-on healthcare experience, marketing expertise, and thought leadership has shaped the agency's understanding of what medical practices need to grow sustainably.About Medical Marketing WhizMedical Marketing Whiz is a healthcare digital marketing agency founded in 2016 and based in Rye, New York. The agency specializes in marketing for women's health, longevity medicine, functional medicine, and aesthetics practices, offering services including websites, AEO, SEO, email marketing, social media marketing, PPC, webinars, events, and book publishing for doctors and medical spas. Now part of the Ascend Point family of healthcare marketing companies alongside SERP Dental, Medical Marketing Whiz continues its mission of helping physicians and medical practices connect with patients through education-focused digital marketing strategies.For more information, visit medicalmarketingwhiz or call 888-418-8065.

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Medical Marketing Whiz

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Medical Marketing Whiz Recognized With Healthcare Digital Marketing Excellence Award 2026 News Provided By Medical Marketing Whiz September 25, 2026, 15:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR



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