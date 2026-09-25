Coffey Modica Named Among Fastest Growing Private Companies In America By 2026 Inc. 5000

August Marks Five Years Since Firm's Founding

- Founding Partner Michael Coffey

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As defense litigation firm Coffey Modica LLP marked its 5th anniversary, the firm was named to the prestigious 2026 Inc. 5000 list, which chronicles the fastest-growing privately held companies in the United States.

Since opening its first law office location in White Plains, New York in August 2021, the firm has now grown to include eight offices across five states. It represents defendants in high-profile, high exposure matters in liability claims, excess property and casualty, medical malpractice, and other disciplines and industries around the country. Its clients include a dozen of the world's top 20 insurers, as well as their insured, including major corporations and their CEOs, hospitals, municipal agencies, significant commercial and residential property owners and more, in litigations reaching in excess of $250 million.

“In 2021, after years of helping to scale the growth of other national firms into the northeast, the idea was to launch Coffey Modica as a tech-forward firm, leveraging modern technology to enhance the practice of law and allow top litigators the capacity to devote more quality time focused on the practice and theory of law, instead of administrative mandates,” said Founding Partner Michael Coffey.

For 2026, the firm is among Inc.'s 10 fastest growing New York law firms and the only firm to fully focus on defense litigation. In just five years, Coffey Modica's market presence has expanded to include a full office building floor in Lower Manhattan, Central and Western New York market presence anchored in Buffalo, and a ten-attorney Long Island practice, with headquarters in Tarrytown, overlooking the Hudson River.

Coffey Modica is also ranked top 3 among law firms in Connecticut, working from a historic 1882 building on the National Register of Historic Places in downtown Westport. It is also the only pure defense litigation firm among those ranked by Inc. from the Constitution State.

Coffey added,“This recognition by Inc. Magazine and the Inc. 5000 is not only a great honor, but also a testament to the exceptionally talented group of skilled attorneys who are delivering high impact results for clients, in and out of the courtroom. It is our amazingly talented legal professionals who make Coffey Modica an extra special and highly desirable place for legal collaboration.”

Founding Partner Robert Modica said,“When we set out to create a new-styled litigation firm, never could we have envisioned the growth that has occurred. This is a place where top tier attorneys come to collaborate and generate outstanding legal results for clients.” Modica is Managing Partner of the Long Island office located in Islandia.

“Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still,” says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc.“Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement.”

The Inc. 5000 is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's most successful independent and entrepreneurial businesses, recognizing companies that have achieved remarkable growth while driving innovation, creating jobs, and shaping the future of the economy. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Oracle, and Patagonia. The 2026 Inc. 5000 CEO conference will take place October 14-16, 2026 in Dallas, Texas

Maxwell Bottini was the first associate to join the law firm in 2021. Today, he is Firm Managing Partner in addition to being an active trial attorney.

“What is so unique about Coffey Modica is that it's both a great place to practice for well-established attorneys at the height of their careers, as well as for the next generation of rising courtroom stars,” Bottini said.“As a young former prosecutor, Coffey Modica provided me a launchpad from which to leverage my experience as a former Assistant District Attorney and mold that to meet the needs of a sophisticated corporate client base in high-stakes litigations.”

Earlier in 2026, Coffey Modica was named to the Inc. Regionals: Northeast, an extension of the national Inc. 5000. The firm was ranked as No. 47 in the Northeast and the number one law firm in the nine-state region that includes Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island and Vermont.

This year's Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products, and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years. For the full Inc. 5000 list, visit: .

About Coffey Modica - Founded in 2021, Coffey Modica is one of the fastest growing defense litigation firms in the nation with offices in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Georgia, and Florida. Coffey Modica LLP represents defendants in high-profile, high exposure matters across many disciplines and industries around the country. Known for being aggressive trial attorneys and litigators, Coffey Modica resolves matters on behalf of its clients with the most cost-effective resolutions aligned with their short- and long-term business goals and culture.

About Inc. - Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit .

Inc. 5000 List Methodology- Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

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Michelle Loeb

Butler Associates, LLC

+1 646-213-1387

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