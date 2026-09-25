Credit Season Launches Transparent Short-Term Loan Comparison Platform In South Africa

New independent platform lets consumers compare published loan ranges from registered providers, with clear focus on regulatory compliance and cost transparency

- Jacob HurtJOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Credit Season, an independent loan comparison platform, today announced its official launch in South Africa. The free-to-use website enables consumers to explore published information on short-term and micro-loans side by side, with every listed provider's National Credit Regulator (NCR) registration number clearly displayed and easily verifiable.Unlike many platforms that prioritise speed or promotional language, Credit Season is built around clarity. Users can view published amount ranges (typically R500 to R8 000), repayment periods, important caveats such as first-loan limits, and key cost considerations. The platform explicitly states that published ranges are not personal offers or guarantees of approval, and that every registered lender must still conduct an affordability assessment under the National Credit Act.“Too many South Africans still encounter loan advertising that promises the impossible,” said a Credit Season spokesperson.“We built this platform so people can see the real published limits, understand the difference between a headline maximum and a first-loan amount, and – most importantly – confirm that the lender is properly registered with the NCR. Transparency is not a feature for us; it is the foundation.”Key features of the platform include:- Prominent display of each provider's NCR registration number- Clear distinction between published ranges and actual offers- Notes highlighting that first-loan limits are often lower than advertised maxima- A free repayment-budget tool that helps users assess what a monthly instalment would leave in their budget- No obligation to apply – browsing the site does not constitute a credit applicationCredit Season operates strictly as a comparison publisher and is not a credit provider. It does not issue loans, does not make credit decisions, and does not charge consumers to use the service. All listed providers are required to hold current NCR registration, which consumers can independently verify at org.The platform arrives at a time when short-term credit remains a widely used but often poorly understood financial product in South Africa. By focusing on published data rather than personalised matching or aggressive marketing claims, Credit Season aims to give consumers a calmer, more informed starting point before they decide whether to proceed with any application.South Africans can explore the platform immediately at creditseasonAbout Credit SeasonCredit Season is an independent digital comparison platform focused on short-term and micro-loans in South Africa. It provides published information from NCR-registered providers to help consumers compare options with greater clarity. The service is free to use and places users under no obligation. Credit Season is not a lender and is not a party to any credit agreement.

Jacob Hurt

Credit Season

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Credit Season Launches Transparent Short-Term Loan Comparison Platform in South Africa News Provided By QQQ OÜ September 25, 2026, 15:11 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology



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