American College of Healthcare Sciences - Accredited Higher Education Institution, ACHS

ACHS Stays at the Forefront of Herbal Medicine at AHG Symposium

ACHS faculty shared expertise in herbal medicine, education, and research at the 2026 American Herbalists Guild Symposium.

- Dr. Judith Thompson, ACHS Dean of Herbal Medicine PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- American College of Healthcare Sciences (ACHS) leaders recently joined herbalists, educators, students, practitioners, and herbal enthusiasts from across the country at the American Herbalists Guild (AHG) 36th Annual Symposium, held August 14–16, 2026, in Black Mountain, North Carolina.The botanical sector continues to experience significant growth from raw ingredients to dietary supplements, evidenced by the growth in U.S. retail sales. U.S. retail sales of herbal supplements reached a record $13.23 billion in 2024, up 5.4% from 2023, according to the American Botanical Council's HerbalGram market report. Areas of growth include personalized supplement stacks, women's health (hormonal health ), and healthy aging and longevity.For ACHS, this sector growth reinforces the importance of preparing students to evaluate herbal approaches through an evidence-informed lens while understanding safety, ethics, sustainability, and appropriate professional scope. The AHG plays a critical role in supporting the practice and profession of clinical herbalism through its standards of practice to become a Registered Herbalist and its educational and practitioner resources.The 2026 annual AHG Symposium brought together members of the herbal medicine community for lectures, workshops, clinical intensives, plant walks, panel discussions, networking, and community engagement. This year's theme, Facilitating Regulation: The Role of Clinical Herbalism in Autoimmunity & Chronic Conditions, explored contemporary clinical perspectives alongside traditional herbal knowledge, focusing on leading areas of growth in the herbal medicine sector.Representing ACHS were Dr. Judith Thompson, Dean of Herbal Medicine, and Dr. Lorraine Young, Assistant Professor of Herbal Studies.Translating Professional Engagement Into Student LearningFor ACHS, attending professional gatherings such as the AHG Symposium provides an opportunity to stay connected to developments in herbal medicine, engage directly with practitioners and educators, and bring current perspectives from the field back to the institution and its academic programs. Insights from the symposium inform student preparation in areas including herbal safety, evidence evaluation, chronic health conditions, professional ethics, and the responsible integration of traditional knowledge with contemporary research.“Being present at the AHG Symposium was an important opportunity for ACHS to connect with the herbal medicine community we serve,” said Dr. Thompson.“We had meaningful conversations with herbalists, students, alumni, and prospective students, while also listening to what the field is looking for in education and professional development. Staying engaged with the broader herbal community helps us strengthen our programs and better support our students and graduates.”ACHS joined colleagues, including fellow Sustainable Herbs Initiative colleagues Mountain Rose Herbs, as sponsors, sharing information about our collective work to advance the herbal medicine field. Faculty connected with current students, alumni, practitioners, educators, and prospective students throughout the symposium. ACHS was proud to be the only accredited herbal medicine school represented at the conference.ACHS at AHG SymposiumPictured left to right: Judith Thompson & symposium speaker Betsy Miller, Judith Thompson & Lorraine Young with Ethnobotanist Marc Williams, the YMCA Blue Ridge AssemblySupporting ACHS's Strategic PrioritiesACHS's participation in the AHG Symposium contributes to the strategies in the institution's 2024–2027 Strategic Plan, by contributing to professional development and strengthening alumni outcomes through expanded professional pathways and workforce readiness.Professional engagement also contributes to ACHS's goals related to developing and expanding strategic brand partnerships and increasing ACHS's global presence by strengthening relationships and visibility within the herbal medicine community.Through continued engagement with professional organizations, ACHS strengthens its approach to evidence-informed education and its commitment to preparing graduates for meaningful roles in integrative health and herbal medicine.ACHS at AHG SymposiumPictured left to right: Judith Thompson & Lorraine Young with AHG Executive Director Erika Galentin, with Herbalist Author Mimi Prunella Hernandez, and with Herbalist, Author, Researcher and Herbal Historian David WinstonAbout American College of Healthcare SciencesFounded in 1978, American College of Healthcare Sciences (ACHS) is an accredited online institution specializing in integrative health and wellness education. ACHS offers undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral education across areas including integrative health, herbal medicine, holistic nutrition, aromatherapy, and related health and wellness disciplines.ACHS is accredited by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC), which is recognized by the U.S. Department of Education and the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA). As a Certified B Corporationand People and Planet First Verified, ACHS is dedicated to advancing sustainable and ethical practices while preparing graduates for success in the evolving wellness workforceFor questions about this press release or to schedule an interview, please contact Tracey Abell at....About the American Herbalists GuildThe American Herbalists Guild (AHG) is a membership-based organization dedicated to supporting the practice and profession of clinical herbalism. AHG connects the public with qualified clinical herbalists and reputable herb schools while supporting herbalists through continuing education, clinical and business resources, peer-reviewed publications, advocacy, local chapters, events, and a vibrant professional community.

Tracey Abell

American College of Healthcare Sciences

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ACHS Stays at the Forefront of Herbal Medicine at AHG Symposium News Provided By American College of Healthcare Sciences September 25, 2026, 15:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional



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