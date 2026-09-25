Colombia, Argentina And Brazil Supply More Than Half Of U.S. Companies' Hires In Latin America

Hire With Near

According to Hire With Near's placement data, the same three countries held the top three spots in 2025 and the first half of 2026.

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Hire With Near, a staffing and recruiting firm that helps U.S. companies hire remote talent in Latin America across all industries and departments, today released a combined view of its placement data showing which countries U.S. companies hire from when they hire in Latin America. Across both the 2025 reporting period and the first half of 2026, Colombia, Argentina and Brazil held the top three positions and together accounted for more than half of all placements. Only the order changed.

In the firm's State of LatAm Hiring Report, which covers more than 2,000 placements across 20 countries between October 2024 and October 2025, Colombia led with 23% of placements, followed by Argentina at 21%, Brazil at 14%, Mexico at 9% and Honduras at 5%. The top three together made up 58% of placements. It was the first time Colombia passed Argentina, rising from third place to first.

In the first half of 2026, covering placements made from January through June, Brazil moved into first place for the first time with 21% of placements, followed by Colombia at 19%, Argentina at 14%, and Mexico at 12%. El Salvador and Honduras each accounted for 5%, as did Costa Rica, with Peru, Guatemala, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic each at 3%. The top three together made up 54% of placements, down slightly from 58% as hiring spread across more countries.

The data also shows what each country is most often hired for. For example, in Colombia and Argentina, hiring finance and accounting roles was the most common. In Brazil, it was IT and engineering recruiting, and in Mexico, it was customer success and support.

"Companies rarely start with a particular country they want to hire in. They start with the role," said Hayden Cohen, CEO of Hire With Near. "A CFO who needs a senior accountant ends up interviewing candidates in Colombia and Argentina because that is where the strongest accounting talent for U.S. companies consistently comes from. A marketing lead in 2026 is seeing more Brazilian candidates than a year ago. The countries at the top of the list are there because of the people, not because of geography."

The country rankings reflect the placements Hire With Near made for U.S. companies in each period and shift as the mix of roles companies hire for changes. The firm publishes the figures as shares of placements rather than as a fixed ranking of countries.

Methodology: The 2025 figures come from Hire With Near's State of LatAm Hiring Report, an analysis of more than 2,000 placements made for U.S. companies across 20 countries between October 2024 and October 2025. The 2026 figures come from the firm's placement records for January through June 2026, as published in its midyear hiring report. Shares are based on the candidate's country. The data describes hires made through one firm and is not a survey of the wider labor market.

The full State of LatAm Hiring Report is available at /state-of-latam-hiring-report. The midyear hiring report is available at /midyear-hiring-report. Country-by-country guides, including hiring in Colombia, hiring in Brazil and hiring in Argentina, are available on the Hire With Near blog.

About Hire With Near

Hire With Near is a staffing and recruiting agency that helps US companies hire remote talent from Latin America across all industries and all departments. Over 950 companies, like Jersey Mike's, Expensify and Deel, work with Hire With Near to build their teams, drawing on a talent pool of 160,000+ pre-vetted candidates. The firm fills 97% of the roles it takes on, 80% of its hires stay two or more years, and it holds a 9.1 client satisfaction score and a 4.8 rating on G2 across 150+ reviews. Hire With Near ranked No. 118 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. It handles everything from sourcing and screening to payroll and ongoing support, delivers shortlists in three to five days, and most companies hire in under three weeks. For more information, visit

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Colombia, Argentina and Brazil Supply More Than Half of U.S. Companies' Hires in Latin America News Provided By Hire With Near September 25, 2026, 15:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, World & Regional



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