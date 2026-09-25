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Lt. Col. David Flippo (Ret.), candidate for Nevada's 2nd Congressional District, will speak at a Veterans for David Flippo Event at the Washoe GOP Headquarters

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Lt. Col. David Flippo (Ret.), candidate for Nevada's 2nd Congressional District, will speak at a Veterans for David Flippo Event at the Washoe Republican Party Headquarters.WHO:Lt. Col. David Flippo (Ret.), candidate for Nevada's 2nd Congressional District.Lt. Col. Bill Conrad (Ret.), Chairman of Combat Vets for Congress.Bruce Parks, Chairman of Washoe County Republican Party, U.S. Army VeteranWHAT:Veterans for David FlippoWHEN:Friday, September 25th at 3:00pmWHERE:Washoe Republican Party Headquarters, 3652 S. Virginia St. #C8, Reno, NV 89502Flippo is a retired Air Force Lieutenant Colonel, Bronze Star recipient, and small business owner who commanded more than 1,000 Airmen. He will address veterans, families, and supporters on service, veterans' issues, and the race to represent Northern Nevada in Congress.Members of the media are invited to attend. Interviews will be available following remarks.

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MEDIA ADVISORY: VETERANS FOR DAVID FLIPPO PRESS CONFERENCE TODAY News Provided By Revere Solutions September 25, 2026, 15:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Military Industry, Politics, U.S. Politics



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