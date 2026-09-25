Land Allotted For 33 New Industrial Projects Worth Rs 60K Crore: Bengal CM

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Sep 25 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday said the state government had completed land allotment for 33 industrial projects involving a total investment of Rs 60,000 crore.

The Chief Minister announced this while addressing a public rally in Bardhaman, East Burdwan district, following an administrative review meeting held on Thursday.

“The process of handing over land allotment papers to 33 industrial units has already been completed. According to our estimates, the projects have a proposed investment of about Rs 60,000 crore and the potential for direct and indirect employment of about 62,000 people. The list of projects includes semiconductors, defence, solar power, electric vehicles, pharmaceuticals, steel, food processing, textiles, engineering and MSME,” Adhikari said.

He added that the state government was ensuring that work on these projects would not stall after land allotment. Conditions require work to begin within a specific time frame.

At the review meeting, Adhikari announced a power subsidy of Rs 2 per unit for nearly four lakh farmers. He also said farmers would receive enhanced support of Rs 9,000 under the PM-Kisan Sanman Nidhi scheme, up from Rs 6,000.

The Chief Minister further said the government would procure all paddy that farmers wished to sell and ensure the minimum support price of Rs 2,700 per quintal.

Issuing a warning against corruption, Adhikari said:“Each person involved in such corruption will be tracked, the money will be recovered from them, and they will be sent behind bars.”