Shankar Mahadevan Says, Despite 21 Mixdowns Of 'Dil Chahta Hai' Title Track, Rough Track Made It To Final Cut

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 25 (IANS) Music composer Shankar Mahadevan has shared an interesting anecdote about the title track of the iconic film 'Dil Chahta Hai'. The composer shared that he along with his fellow composers Ehsaan Noorani and Loy Mendonsa, and sound engineer Vijay Benegal (Benny) had made 21 versions of the title track.

However, the scratch version of the song made it to the final cut as it was liked the most by the makers, and everyone in the team.

In a special video for Spotify, Shankar Mahadevan sat down for a chat with Ehsaan Noorani, Loy Mendonsa, playback singer Shaan, and Meiyang Chang.

He said,“Shall I reveal one more secret about this song? Benny did about 21 mixes of the song. And this, what you're hearing is the rough mix. There was something, something magical about it. What you're hearing is actually the first scratch that we did of the song. The bass lines and all. We had some new samples and great drums, we experimented, and it paid off. People get scared of being minimalistic”.

He further mentioned,“Most people in the business want to fill it up. That shows a person's insecurity. If you're very confident about your melody, if you're confident about your groove and your bass line and your, and that minimal thing, you don't need stuff. If you have a good engineer who mixes it well, it fills up the space”.

'Dil Chahta Hai' marked the directorial debut of Farhan Akhtar, and became a defining film of modern Hindi cinema, particularly for its portrayal of urban friendship, romance and youthful independence. Its Goa road trip turned into a cultural touchstone, inspiring generations to recreate the journey with friends.

The film's visual language, casual fashion and conversational storytelling also influenced Bollywood's depiction of contemporary urban India. The soundtrack was equally influential, blending rock, pop and Indian sounds.