AFSPA Extended In 3 Arunachal Pradesh Districts For Another Six Months

The Central government on Friday extended the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) in three districts of Arunachal Pradesh and certain adjoining areas for another six months, effective from October 1, 2026. Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) made the announcement through a notification and pointed that "Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts in Arunachal Pradesh and the areas falling within the jurisdiction of Namsai, Mahadevpur and Chowkham police stations in Namsai district in the state, bordering Assam, are declared as 'disturbed area' under Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 for a period of six months with effect from October 1, 2026, unless withdrawn earlier."

Details of the Extension

The decision follows a fresh review of the law-and-order situation in the state. The extension will remain in force till March 31, 2027, unless withdrawn earlier.

Rationale for AFSPA Extension

AFSPA grants special powers to armed forces deployed in“disturbed areas", including authority to conduct operations and arrest without warrant, with legal immunity for actions taken in good faith. The three districts of Arunachal Pradesh, along with parts of Namsai, have seen periodic extensions of AFSPA in recent years due to insurgency-related activities and their proximity to the Assam border. (ANI)

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