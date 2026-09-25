After Seeing Tremendous Opportunity Across Its Existing Markets, A4 Capital Partners Is Launching An East Coast Expansion Initiative, With Plans To Enter Select Mountain West Markets.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Backed by operators and funded from its own balance sheet, A4 is rapidly becoming the first call for investors and builders who need bridge, fix-and-flip and construction financing.

New Haven, CONNECTICUT; New York, NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A4 Capital Partners, the operator-backed private lender for real estate investors, developers and builders, today announced an East Coast expansion initiative after seeing tremendous opportunity across its existing markets, with plans to enter select Mountain West markets. The firm's rapidly expanding portfolio of first-lien bridge, fix-and-flip and new construction loans now stretches from Connecticut down the East Coast, spanning ground-up development, heavy rehabilitation and value-add repositioning of single-family, multifamily and mixed-use properties. Every one of those loans was funded for an experienced operator who needed a lender to move with certainty - and every one of them closed.







Backed by operators and funded from its own balance sheet, A4 is rapidly becoming the first call for investors and builders who need bridge, fix-and-flip and construction financing.

“The thesis behind A4 is simple: borrowers still want a relationship lender - someone who understands how a project actually gets built, who underwrites the plan and not just the spreadsheet, and who is still on the other end of the phone when something changes. That lender used to be the community bank. We set out to combine that relationship with the speed and flexibility of private credit and the accountability of our own balance sheet. A few months in, the need is greater than we expected, and the quality of the operators coming to us tells us the market has been waiting for exactly this.”

- Nick Marcello, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, A4 Capital Partners

Why Now

The opportunity A4 was built to capture is structural, not cyclical. In the years since the rate shock, higher capital requirements, credit-concentration limits and sustained regulatory pressure have pushed regional and community banks toward larger, simpler loans that fit neatly inside a box. Alternative lenders now originate a greater share of commercial real estate loans than any other category of lender, and a historic wave of maturing real estate debt is sending borrowers back to market - where, more often than not, the lender who wrote their last loan is no longer writing loans like it.

Nowhere is the gap wider than in small-balance transitional lending: the renovations, infill builds and repositionings through which independent operators create the most value. These projects are too construction-dependent for a bank's underwriting model and too modest in size to hold the attention of a large institution. Yet demand for them has rarely been stronger. The East Coast remains among the most supply-constrained housing markets in the country, with Realtor.com placing Hartford, Providence, Worcester and New Haven among the hottest markets in America. After decades of under-building, every renovated unit and every newly framed home sells into a market starved for inventory.

The operators doing that work are among the most sophisticated in real estate. What they have lacked is a lender able to give them a disciplined answer inside the window that keeps a deal alive. A4's own analysis of why banks are saying no to real estate investors in 2026 examines the shift in detail.

Why A4 Capital Partners

The lenders that stepped into the space the banks vacated tend to fail borrowers in familiar ways. Hard-money shops move quickly but price punitively, with many not truly understanding the construction process. National platforms have capital in abundance but treat small loans as an actuarial exercise, run every deal through a template that ignores local permitting, labor and exit realities, and often sell the loan the moment it closes - leaving the borrower with a stranger at draw request and payoff. Brokers recycling capital from slow-moving sources add weeks of uncertainty to timelines that cannot afford them.

Nearly everyone promises speed. Very few pair it with genuine underwriting discipline, and fewer still remain in the loan from closing to payoff. A4 was designed to do all three, and its advantage is not a feature that competitors can bolt on. It follows directly from who owns the platform and how it is funded.



Backed by operators. A4's founders own, develop and operate real estate in the same markets where they lend. Budgets are checked against live project costs, timelines against real municipal permitting cycles and exit assumptions against actual buyer demand - not a third-party benchmark. That ownership experience turns underwriting from projection into pattern recognition, and it is why A4 reads a deal correctly the first time, without rounds of follow-up questions.

Funded from its own balance sheet, held to payoff. There is no originate-to-sell model, no mezzanine debt stacked behind the borrower and no servicing transfer mid-project. The team that underwrites a loan is the same team on the phone at every draw and at exit. Terms are set conservatively on day one, and when a business plan needs to change, the conversation is about solutions rather than remedies. A4 explores the point further in the role of balance-sheet lenders in today's market.

Fast, without cutting corners. Principal-led decisions and in-house approvals allow A4 to close in days rather than weeks from a complete file, and A4 tells borrowers upfront exactly what a complete file means for their deal. Contractor validation, contingency sizing and site diligence are never abbreviated to hit a date. A4 moves quickly because its operators already know which questions matter. Institutional discipline at entrepreneurial speed. Institutional-grade credit standards and a data-native underwriting and monitoring platform, delivered with the responsiveness of a relationship lender. Most lenders make borrowers choose between rigor and agility. A4 was built so they never have to.

“Speed and certainty are what win deals in this market. We've bought and owned over $2 billion of real estate ourselves, so we know exactly what a borrower needs from a lender - and we built A4 to deliver it, every time.”

- Arvind Chary, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, A4 Capital Partners

Momentum Across the East Coast

A4 funded its first loan, a ground-up construction project in Connecticut, in the spring of 2026. The closings that followed have come faster and larger, and together they trace the full range of what the platform was built to finance: a rehabilitation of a mixed-use property in downtown Bridgeport, Connecticut; ground-up construction of an oceanfront residence on Shelter Island, New York, taken from introduction to closing in under a month; two new single family home developments in Rumson, New Jersey; a new single-family home in Roslyn, in one of Long Island's most sought-after school districts; a fix-and-flip in Bluffton, South Carolina; and a new single-family build in Monroe, Connecticut, for a local builder.

“From introductions to closing in under 30 days, the A4CP team worked tirelessly and efficiently. The loan parameters were extremely fair, and this was one of the easiest closings of my career. Great people - I can't recommend them enough!”

- Borrower, Connecticut ground-up construction loan

The footprint has widened faster than planned, and the pattern of repeat borrowers and inbound referrals confirms that the relationship model is taking hold. A4 has launched dedicated programs for mortgage brokers and builders, and its leadership has been invited to share its outlook with institutional investors, including on the real estate panel at the Alternative Investment Symposium in New York alongside several of the industry's largest credit managers.

Born From Atlas, Built by Operators

A4 did not begin as a lending idea in search of a balance sheet. It grew out of Atlas Real Estate Partners, a vertically integrated real estate investment firm founded in New York in 2010 that has spent more than fifteen years acquiring, developing and operating thousands of residential units across the Northeast, Southeast and Texas. Atlas has sat on the borrower's side of the table for every one of those years - negotiating construction draws, managing permitting timelines and refinancing transitional assets - and it watched the lenders it once relied on retreat from exactly the loans its peers needed most. A4 was formed in early 2026 to fill that gap with the same discipline Atlas applies to its own capital, and the launch was covered by HousingWire, PERE Credit and citybiz.

The four co-founders bring complementary experience across credit, operations and capital markets, and each remains an active principal of the Atlas platform. Nick Marcello leads the platform having served as Atlas's Chief Financial Officer and previously served as Chief Financial Officer of Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSE: SACH), a publicly traded Connecticut real estate lender that focused on small balance bridge lending. Benjamin Weber, CPA, is Atlas's Chief Operating Officer and began his career in M&A transaction advisory at Ernst & Young. Alex Foster, a Managing Principal, leads acquisitions, financing, asset management and investor relations after earlier roles at Argent Ventures, Rockrose Development and Bank of America. Arvind Chary co-founded Atlas and has led it since inception, following a career originating CMBS at Countrywide Commercial Real Estate Finance. Originations are headed by Geoffrey Yasevac, Vice President, who joined A4 after six years underwriting and originating loans at Sachem Capital.

Markets and Borrowers

A4 lends up and down the East Coast, from New England through the Mid-Atlantic and into the Southeast, with a growing presence in markets such as Savannah, Charleston, Charlotte, Philadelphia and Orlando. As part of its expansion initiative, A4 is deepening its presence across these existing markets and plans to enter select Mountain West markets. Active lending programs cover Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida, together with Tennessee, Delaware, Maine and New Hampshire. The full directory is available on A4's locations page.

The platform is built for experienced sponsors who require certainty of execution: investors pursuing fix-and-flip and value-add projects; developers and builders undertaking ground-up construction; owners seeking acquisition or refinance capital for transitional assets; and mortgage brokers whose clients want a balance-sheet lender that values the relationship. Eligible collateral includes single-family, multifamily, mixed-use and commercial properties, with each loan structured around the asset and the business plan behind it.

The Road Ahead

The banks are not returning to small-balance transitional lending at scale, and a record volume of real estate debt is approaching maturity. A4 expects demand for disciplined, fast-closing, operator-backed capital to remain elevated well beyond 2026, and it is scaling its origination capacity along the East Coast and into select Mountain West markets to meet it. Borrowers, brokers and capital partners are invited to begin the conversation: investors, developers and builders can apply online, review A4's frequently asked questions or contact the originations team directly.

About A4 Capital Partners

A4 Capital Partners is an operator-backed, balance-sheet private lender providing first-lien acquisition, fix-and-flip, refinance and new construction financing for single-family, multifamily, mixed-use and commercial properties across the East Coast and select Sunbelt markets, with planned expansion into select Mountain West markets. Built by investors, operators and borrowers as the credit affiliate of Atlas Real Estate Partners, a vertically integrated real estate investment platform, A4 delivers institutional discipline with the speed, clarity and alignment that real estate operators require. A4 has office locations in New Haven, Connecticut, New York City and Miami. Learn more at a4cp.com or follow A4 on LinkedIn.







A4 Capital Partners is filling a core gap in the market and provides a truly differentiated service from traditional banks, brokers, and larger lenders.

Press Inquiries

Geoffrey Yasevac

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(203) 941-1055

