Signage Launches Free Interactive Storefront Readiness Check Ahead Of Holiday Shopping Season

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Business owners can answer eight storefront checks online, see what is ready and what needs attention, and download a free guide that includes a printable checklist.

Philadelphia, PA, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Signage.com has launched the Storefront Readiness Check, a free online self-check that helps business owners review what customers see before they reach the door. The tool takes owners through eight checks and provides a summary of their responses, along with suggested next steps. A free eight-page guide with a printable checklist accompanies the interactive check. No email address or registration is required.







The Storefront Readiness Check and free 8-page guide

Daylight saving time ends on November 1, 2026, in U.S. locations that observe it. With darkness arriving an hour earlier by the clock, a storefront that is easy to recognize in the afternoon may be harder to find in the evening. The check asks owners to look at both views before the holiday shopping season.

"A sign that reads perfectly at noon can be harder to see by late afternoon once the clocks change," said Hassan Qureshi, CEO of Signage.com. "The check gives owners a quick way to see their storefront the way a new customer does, and to sort simple fixes from the problems that need a professional."

For each check, owners choose Ready, Fix before the rush, Needs professional review, or Not sure yet. Once all eight are answered, the summary groups their responses by status and marks the corresponding areas on a storefront diagram. Items marked Not sure yet become a list to confirm in person. Owners can print the summary or save it as a PDF through their browser's print option.

The eight checks cover the business name, the entrance, posted hours, the view after dark, window messages, pickup directions, a clear approach, and the condition of the sign itself. The guide explains what to look for, what owners can address themselves, and when to seek professional review. Its printable checklist provides space to record observations during a walk outside.

Suggested checks include comparing the hours on the door with the website and business listings, placing a test order to follow the pickup instructions, and checking whether a courier can read the street number from the curb. For lights on timers, the guide recommends confirming that on and off times still match operating hours after the time change.

Some fixes, such as removing an expired promotion or moving a loose display, may not require a new sign. Persistent visibility problems, damaged panels, loose mounting, and electrical concerns call for advice from a property manager or qualified professional. The guide also recommends checking landlord permissions, local requirements, and production and installation schedules before ordering changes.

The walkthrough is visual and stays at ground level. It does not involve climbing, opening signs, touching wiring, or attempting repairs. It is a planning aid, not an electrical inspection, accessibility assessment, structural review, or certification of code compliance.

The interactive check and the free eight-page guide, Before the Holiday Rush: The Storefront Readiness Check, are available at /pages/storefront-readiness-check. The guide includes a printable checklist for recording observations during a walk outside.

About Signage.com

Signage.com helps businesses design and order custom signs online, including storefront signs, channel letters, monument signs, pylon signs, lobby signs, and other commercial signage. Based in Philadelphia, the company combines signage industry experience with its Innovative Sign Studio, a free online buying tool, and quote guidance to help business owners compare sign options before production.

Press Inquiries

Michael Santiago

mike [at] signage.com

+1 (201) 658-8373



101 E Luzerne St Suite D

Philadelphia, PA 19124