

Optimum7's bulk-order functionality for Shopify and BigCommerce lets B2B buyers enter multiple SKUs and quantities together or upload an Excel order instead of opening product pages one at a time.

Industrial buyers can search by part number, fitment and technical specifications when those attributes are available to the site's search and filtering system. For products priced by square feet, weight, volume, perimeter or other measurements, Optimum7 builds calculators that apply product-specific formulas and return the resulting price.

Miami, FL, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimum7, an industrial B2B e-commerce development firm, is scoping B2B product page optimization around how manufacturers, distributors and wholesalers actually place orders: entering multiple product lines, searching by technical specification and pricing products sold by measurement.

A distributor knows the eight sizes and quantities that need to be reordered. A maintenance buyer arrives with a part number or technical requirement. A contractor knows the square footage or volume needed for a job. The product page has to turn what the buyer already knows into an order.

“Moving the add-to-cart button or making the product image larger does not help a distributor who still has to add eight sizes one at a time,” said Duran Inci, CEO of Ecommerce.com and Optimum7.“We start with how the customer is trying to place the order. That tells us what functionality needs to be there before the visual work matters.”

Bulk Ordering on Shopify and BigCommerce Replaces Repeated Add-to-Cart Steps

Optimum7's Bulk Order Functionality for Shopify and BigCommerc lets buyers type or paste multiple product codes and quantities into one ordering interface. Buyers can also upload Excel files containing product names, product codes and quantities, with entries validated before they are added to the cart.

The same functionality supports downloadable Excel templates and lets logged-in buyers reorder from their purchase history. Optimum7 also supports specialized spreadsheet ordering with fields such as year, make and model for automotive or machinery orders.

A distributor replenishing the same product family across eight sizes can submit those lines together instead of repeating the product-page flow eight times.

Technical Search Has to Reach the Fields Industrial Buyers Use

Industrial buyers search by SKU, part number, fitment and the technical attributes that determine whether a product works for the job.

On Shopify, search functionality can use tags, metafields and variants. On BigCommerce, it can work with product options, custom fields and other structured catalog data. Optimum7 also supports search by SKU, part number and specification for complex catalogs.

In a published BigCommerce case stud, Optimum7 built advanced search and custom filtering so shoppers could narrow products by equipment use, brand and price.

Measurement-Based Products Need Pricing That Matches How the Buyer Shops

Flooring, siding, wallpaper, raw materials and other B2B products can be priced by square feet, weight, volume, perimeter or another measurement rather than a simple quantity of one.

Optimum7's Dynamic Measurement Price Calculato for BigCommerce, Shopify and Magento applies a custom pricing formula at the product level. The buyer enters the relevant measurement and sees the resulting price as the inputs change.

The calculator supports formulas based on weight, volume, perimeter, square feet and square inches. Because pricing logic is set by product, different types of materials can use different calculations without sending the buyer elsewhere to work out the price.

B2B Product Page Optimization Starts With How the Buyer Orders

The friction depends on the catalog. A distributor may need a faster way to enter 40 SKUs, while a technical supplier needs customers to search thousands of products by structured attributes. A materials seller may need pricing to respond to measurements entered directly on the page.

Optimum7 uses those buying behaviors to determine whether a project needs bulk ordering, spreadsheet upload, advanced search, custom filtering or measurement-based pricing before the visual work is scoped.

Copy, specifications, imagery and layout still matter. They do not replace the functionality required to take an industrial order.

For BigCommerce and Shopify Plus stores serving manufacturers, distributors and wholesalers, B2B product page optimization starts with matching the page to the way the customer actually buys.

Frequently Asked Questions

Question: How do B2B buyers order multiple sizes or SKUs at once?

Answer: A bulk-order form lets buyers enter quantities for multiple SKUs in one interface instead of adding each item separately. Optimum7 builds bulk ordering for Shopify and BigCommerce using direct multi-SKU entry and Excel uploads, with entries validated before the products are added to the cart.

Question: Can BigCommerce support a bulk order form?

Answer: Yes. Optimum7's BigCommerce bulk-order functionality supports multiple product codes and quantities, Excel uploads, validation before cart entry and downloadable order templates. Logged-in buyers can also reorder from their purchase history.

Question: Can Shopify Plus support quick ordering for distributors?

Answer: Yes. Shopify Plus can support a custom bulk-order interface that lets distributors enter multiple SKUs and quantities together or upload a prepared spreadsheet instead of navigating through individual product pages. Optimum7 builds this functionality for Shopify and Shopify Plus stores.

Question: How can industrial buyers search products by thread size, voltage or another technical specification?

Answer: The specification has to be stored in structured product data that search or filtering can use. Optimum7's Shopify functionality can work with metafields, tags and variants, while its BigCommerce functionality can use custom fields, product options and other catalog attributes.

Question: Can a product page calculate pricing from square footage or another measurement?

Answer: Yes. Optimum7's Dynamic Measurement Price Calculator uses a custom formula for each product to calculate pricing from buyer-entered measurements such as square feet, square inches, weight, volume or perimeter.

Question: When does a B2B product page need custom ordering functionality?

Answer: Custom functionality becomes relevant when the buyer's normal purchasing process does not fit the platform's standard product-page flow. Common examples include entering many SKUs at once, uploading an order spreadsheet, searching a technical catalog by structured specifications or calculating product pricing from a measurement.

Question: What does an industrial B2B product page need to handle?

Answer: It needs to let a buyer who already knows what they need find the correct product, enter the required SKUs and quantities, use the technical specifications that matter to the purchase and reach an order without repeating unnecessary steps.

About Optimum7

Optimum7 is a full-service e-commerce development and migration agency based in Coral Gables, Florida, specializing in industrial e-commerce migration, platform migrations, custom e-commerce development and digital marketing for B2B manufacturers, distributors and wholesale operators.

Founded in 2007, the firm has completed more than 1,000 e-commerce platform migrations and more than 1,000,000 cumulative page migrations across BigCommerce, Shopify Plus, Magento, WooCommerce, Volusion and other platforms. Optimum7 holds BigCommerce Elite Partner status and is a Shopify Plus Partner.

CONTACT: Duran Inci CEO of Ecommerce.com and Optimum7...