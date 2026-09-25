Suriname-Venezuela Pact Opens New Regional Dimension For Energy Cooperation

CARACAS, VENEZUELA, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Venezuela is expanding its regional energy cooperation as Suriname builds out its own upstream sector. On September 11, Acting President Delcy Rodríguez traveled to Paramaribo for an official visit with Surinamese President Jennifer Geerlings-Simons, where the two governments signed a package of 10 documents covering fisheries, agrifood production, aviation, tourism, higher education and hydrocarbons, including a 2026–2027 roadmap for energy cooperation. The agreements add a regional component to the commercial landscape heading into Venezuela Energy Week 2027 this February.

The roadmap establishes a structured framework for collaboration between the two countries' energy sectors. While specific projects and investment figures were not announced, the framework is supported by a parallel academic agreement between Venezuela's University of Hydrocarbons and Anton de Kom University of Suriname, focused on technical training, knowledge exchange and capacity building across the oil and gas sector. Acting President Rodríguez said Venezuela would share its operational and technical experience to support the development of Suriname's emerging hydrocarbon industry.

The partnership comes at an important moment for Suriname. TotalEnergies is advancing the GranMorgu deepwater project in offshore Block 58, with first oil targeted for 2028 through an FPSO with production capacity of 220,000 bpd. GranMorgu will develop the Sapakara and Krabdagu fields, which together contain around 760 million barrels of recoverable oil. Malaysia's Petronas has also recorded multiple discoveries in neighboring Block 52. As Suriname builds out its upstream sector, the new cooperation framework could support technical training and knowledge exchange as the country develops its oil and gas capabilities.

The two delegations also committed to reopening bilateral air routes and signed instruments covering fisheries access, agrifood cooperation and diplomatic coordination, reflecting a broader expansion of ties between the two neighboring countries.

The Suriname roadmap adds another layer to the commercial and strategic landscape that will be in focus at Venezuela Energy Week 2027, taking place February 22–25 in Caracas. Officially supported by the Ministry of Hydrocarbons and PDVSA, the event will bring together government leaders, international operators, investors and industry executives to assess opportunities across Venezuela's upstream, gas, refining and wider energy value chain.

The Suriname agreements demonstrate that Venezuela's energy cooperation is extending beyond its domestic market, creating opportunities for regional partnerships around technical expertise, workforce development and hydrocarbons.

As Venezuela Energy Week approaches, the expanding scope of Venezuela's regional energy relationships will form part of discussions around investment, technical cooperation and the country's wider energy development. To register as a delegate, visit .

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Suriname-Venezuela Pact Opens New Regional Dimension for Energy Cooperation News Provided By Energy Capital and Power September 25, 2026, 14:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Energy Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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