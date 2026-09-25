Nlign Analytics Announces Strategic Investment By The Brydon Group To Accelerate Growth In Aerospace And Defense

Engineered Clarity

Investment will support product development, growth, and adoption of NLign's Digital Twin Intelligence platform across aerospace and defense.

- Alex Mears, a Brydon managing partner and founder

BLUE ASH, OH, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- NLign, whose software helps aerospace and defense organizations connect inspection, quality, engineering, manufacturing, and sustainment data to the individual mission-critical assets they build and operate, today announced a strategic investment from The Brydon Group.

Building on more than 15 years supporting aerospace and defense manufacturing and sustainment programs, including programs across the U.S. Department of War and leading aerospace manufacturers, NLign will use the investment to accelerate product development, expand its team, strengthen its go-to-market capabilities, and bring its platform to more customers and programs.

Manufacturers, operators, and sustainment organizations are increasingly being asked to increase production, improve fleet readiness, address workforce constraints, and manage more complex supply chains. At the same time, critical information about individual assets is often fragmented across engineering, manufacturing, quality, inspection, maintenance, and enterprise systems.

NLign addresses that challenge by connecting inspection results, nonconformance information, repair and maintenance history, engineering decisions, and other operational data directly to digital models of individual assets. The result is a visual system of operational truth that helps teams understand an asset's condition and history, identify risk, and make better-informed decisions across the asset lifecycle

“Our customers are being asked to build more, sustain more, and make decisions faster, often while working across fragmented systems and increasingly complex supply chains,” said Andrew Tingley, CEO of NLign.“Our opportunity is to give those organizations a trusted operational view of every asset-from how it was built to how it is maintained throughout its life. With The Brydon Group's support, we have the resources and team to pursue that opportunity at a much greater scale.”

NLign addresses these challenges by extending the digital thread beyond traditional enterprise systems and connecting operational data to the asset itself. The platform complements established systems including PLM, MES, MRO, QMS, and ERP, helping organizations transform fragmented operational data into decision-ready intelligence.

“NLign has built a differentiated technology platform, an exceptional team, and trusted relationships with some of the most sophisticated aerospace and defense organizations in the world,” said Alex Mears, a Brydon managing partner and founder.“We are excited to partner with Andrew and the NLign team to build upon the company's strong foundation, invest in continued product innovation, and bring NLign's capabilities to more customers and programs.”

The partnership will support continued product development, expanded sales and customer success capabilities, and deeper technology and channel partnerships.

NLign will continue to focus on expanding adoption of its platform among aerospace and defense OEMs, suppliers, operators, sustainment organizations, and government programs while advancing its capabilities across manufacturing, quality, inspection, engineering, and sustainment workflows.

“NLign was built around a simple idea: complex asset data becomes far more valuable when people can understand it in the context of the physical asset,” said Tom Sharp, NLign Co-Founder and Senior Advisor.“What started as a better way to visualize inspection information has grown into a platform supporting critical manufacturing and sustainment decisions across some of the world's most complex assets. The Brydon Group shares our belief in the potential of the technology and the importance of continuing to build on what our team and customers have created.”

About NLign

NLign delivers Digital Twin–Driven Asset Intelligence for mission-critical assets. The NLign Product Suite connects manufacturing, quality, inspection, engineering, and sustainment information directly to digital models, creating a visual system of operational truth across the asset lifecycle.

By transforming fragmented operational data into actionable intelligence, NLign helps organizations accelerate engineering and quality decisions, reduce rework and cost of poor quality, improve traceability, increase asset availability, and extend the value of their existing digital engineering investments.

NLign has supported aerospace and defense manufacturing and sustainment programs for more than 15 years and works alongside leading manufacturers, government organizations, and technology partners to improve how complex assets are built, operated, and sustained.

For more information, visit NLign.

About The Brydon Group

The Brydon Group is a talent-first investment firm that partners with experienced executives to acquire and operate industry-leading businesses across software, business-to-business, and government. The firm provides long-term capital and operational resources to support companies and management teams as they pursue their next phase of growth.

For more information, visit Brydon.

Pete Forno

NLign Analytics

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NLign Analytics Announces Strategic Investment by The Brydon Group to Accelerate Growth in Aerospace and Defense News Provided By NLign Analytics September 25, 2026, 14:54 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, Manufacturing, Military Industry



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