Mighton Construction Named Top Custom Home Builder In South Georgian Bay

custom home builder of the year award Mighton Construction

Lakefront Cottage Georgian Bay by Mighton Construction

South Georgian Bay Building Association honours Wasaga Beach builder for custom homes across Collingwood, Blue Mountain, Clearview and Tiny Township

- Adam Mighton, COO, Mighton Construction

WASAGA BEACH, ON, CANADA, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Mighton Construction Limited has been named Top Custom Home Builder in South Georgian Bay by the South Georgian Bay Building Association (SGBBA). The award recognizes excellence in workmanship, client service and professionalism among the region's residential builders. The family-run company has built custom homes, cottages and additions across Wasaga Beach, Collingwood, the Town of The Blue Mountains, Clearview Township and Tiny Township for more than 30 years.

The SGBBA represents builders, renovators, trades and suppliers across the South Georgian Bay area. Its awards are among the most respected in the local residential construction industry.

"This one means a lot because it comes from the people who know what it takes to build well in this region," said Adam Mighton, Chief Operating Officer of Mighton Construction. "It belongs to our crew and our trade partners, and to the families who trusted us with their homes. We build for our neighbours, and we plan to be here for another 30 years."

A Year of Recognition

The SGBBA honour is the latest in a string of awards for the company. Mighton Construction also received the 2026 Canadian Choice Award for General Contractor of the Year and was named the 2025 Trades Business of the Year by the Wasaga Beach Chamber of Commerce.

Custom Homes Built for Every Corner of South Georgian Bay

Each community in the region has its own terrain, bylaws and lifestyle. Mighton Construction's crews build across all of them:

Wasaga Beach: As a leading custom home builder in Wasaga Beach, Mighton builds year-round homes and beach cottages near the world's longest freshwater beach, designed for sandy soils and lakeside conditions.

Collingwood: The company designs and builds custom homes in Collingwood, from in-town infill lots to waterfront properties along Georgian Bay.

The Blue Mountains: Mighton builds four-season chalets and custom homes in Blue Mountain, designed for ski country, steep lots and year-round living.

Clearview Township: Around Stayner, Creemore, New Lowell and the surrounding countryside, Mighton builds rural and acreage homes. It manages site work, foundations and services from start to finish, supported by its sister company, Mighton's Well Services.

Tiny Township: Mighton builds waterfront cottages and permanent homes along Tiny's Georgian Bay shoreline, including cottage-to-home conversions for families making the move north full-time.

Specialists in ICF Construction

Mighton Construction specializes in insulated concrete form (ICF) construction. ICF walls are reinforced concrete between layers of foam insulation, which makes homes quieter, more energy-efficient and more resilient in Georgian Bay's winters and summer storms. Many of the company's custom homes, waterfront builds and foundations use ICF. The team works closely with designers and engineers on each project.

Transparent, Open-Book Pricing

Most of Mighton Construction's projects are billed on a transparent Time and Materials model, which sets the company apart from many builders in the region. Clients see actual labour and material costs rather than a padded fixed price with contingencies built in. Fixed-price contracts are also available where they suit the project.

"Building a custom home is one of the biggest investments a family will ever make, and they deserve to know where every dollar goes," said Mighton. "Open-book billing builds trust, and trust is why so much of our work comes from referrals and repeat clients."

Full-Service Building and Renovation

Beyond new homes, Mighton Construction handles home additions, detached garages, whole-home renovations, kitchens, bathrooms, basement finishing and decks throughout Simcoe and Grey counties. A single team manages every project from early design and permits through to final walkthrough, so clients have one accountable point of contact.

Now Booking 2027 Custom Home Projects

Many families planning a spring or summer start use the fall and winter for design, engineering and permits. Mighton Construction is now booking consultations for 2027 custom homes, ICF builds, waterfront cottages and major additions. Homeowners and lot owners can book by calling 705-809-5809 or visiting mightonconstruction.

About Mighton Construction Limited

Mighton Construction Limited is a family-run residential general contractor and custom home builder based at 1 Kelley Crescent, Wasaga Beach, Ontario. For more than 30 years, the company has built custom homes, ICF homes, cottages, chalets, additions and renovations across Wasaga Beach, Collingwood, The Blue Mountains, Clearview Township, Tiny Township and Springwater. Mighton Construction was named Top Custom Home Builder in South Georgian Bay by the South Georgian Bay Building Association and is the 2026 Canadian Choice Award winner for General Contractor of the Year.

Adam Mighton

Mighton Construction Limited

+1 7058095809

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