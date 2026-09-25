Seniors Places Relaunches With More Features And Easier Access To Senior Living

Budget filters, side-by-side comparison, a care quiz and direct contact for families; exclusive leads, reporting and self-serve tools for communities.

- Adam Palmer, Founder of Inertia Digital MarketingJACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SeniorsPlaces, the commission-free senior living directory acquired by Inertia Digital Marketing in May, is live on a completely rebuilt platform. The new site, which replaced the previous one on September 21, rebuilds every part of the service, from search and community pages for families to the portal, reporting and lead tools used by the communities that list on it.Seniors Places lists more than 11,000 independent living, assisted living, memory care and home care communities in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Families use it free of charge, and the site never takes a referral fee or a percentage of a move-in.What families get- Search by city and type of care, with a monthly budget filter and market rate data for each area.- Side-by-side comparison of up to three communities, with saved communities kept for later.- Community pages that bring care types, amenities, photos, video, pricing where the community shares it, and reviews together in one place.- A two-minute care quiz that suggests a level of care without any sales pressure, and a plain-language cost guide that explains what monthly rates typically include.- Direct contact: every inquiry and tour request goes to the community, and families are told exactly who will receive their details.What communities get- A leads inbox where every inquiry arrives with the family's care needs, timing and budget, with statuses, notes and one-tap outcomes so teams work from the same record.- Exclusive leads with no monthly cap on the Verified plan and above.- Monthly reports on search impressions, page views, leads, tours and move-ins, by community and rolled up by brand.- Self-serve listings with pricing that can be published or kept private, video, a promotional card, and reviews synced from Google and Facebook on Featured plans.- A Schedule a Tour button for Featured communities that delivers requests to the community's inbox, its own booking calendar, or its CRM, whichever it prefers.- One account and one invoice for operators with many communities, with bulk updates by spreadsheet.- A claim process for communities already listed: a manager confirms ownership with a code sent to the community's own email domain or phone number, and takes over the profile in minutes."Communities told us they were tired of paying for leads that went to five competitors at once," Palmer said. "On Seniors Places a verified community's leads are its own. We also made pricing transparency something we reward. A community that completes its profile, including a starting rate that it can keep private, earns six months of our Verified plan at no cost during the launch period."Built on honesty about dataThe relaunch also introduces a rewritten privacy policy and clear consent language on every form. Families see, before they submit, who will receive their information. Verified communities receive inquiries exclusively. Where a community's profile is unverified and there is no contact on file, Seniors Places works with a partner senior living advisor to get the family in touch, and says so.AvailabilityThe new SeniorsPlaces is live now for families nationwide. Communities can claim or create a listing at seniorsplaces/list-your-community. The launch offer of six months of the Verified plan is available to communities that complete their profile by December 31, 2026.About SeniorsPlacesSeniorsPlaces is a commission-free senior living directory. Families use it to find, compare and contact independent living, assisted living, memory care and home care communities. Communities pay for optional listing plans; families never pay, and the site never takes a percentage of a move-in. SeniorsPlaces is owned and operated by Inertia Digital Marketing. Learn more at seniorsplaces.About Inertia Digital MarketingInertia Digital Marketing is a digital marketing agency based in [CITY], [STATE], serving [senior living, healthcare and local businesses] with search, content, advertising and analytics. [One sentence on founding year, size, or notable clients.] Learn more at inertiadigitalmarketing.

Adam Palmer

Inertia Digital Marketing

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Seniors Places Relaunches With More Features and Easier Access to Senior Living News Provided By Inertia Digital Marketing September 25, 2026, 14:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.